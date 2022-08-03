Numerica announces divestiture of space division

Strategic sale positions Colorado company with laser focus on air & missile defense for rapid growth

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in air defense, missile defense and space domain awareness, Numerica is known for solving some of the nation's most important defense challenges. After several years of innovation and growth, the Colorado company's space division has been acquired by Slingshot Aerospace, a company focused on building space simulation and analytics products for Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Coordination. This divestiture will allow Numerica to focus on innovations in air and missile defense with even greater investment in its short-range air defense product line – including the Spyglass™ short-range surveillance radar and MIMIR™ C2 software.

Numerica logo (PRNewswire)

Numerica's space division acquired by Slingshot Aerospace

Numerica's distinguished space division provides high-quality data and state-of-the-art software solutions that inform operator action to help protect satellites from on-orbit hazards and threats. To help address critical space needs, Numerica has developed market-leading uncorrelated track processing software and transitioned it to multiple space operation centers, deployed a global telescope network to provide a responsive, robust and affordable commercial satellite tracking service and developed the world's first commercial daytime optical LEO-to-GEO satellite tracking capability.

Through the agreement, Slingshot has acquired the following:

An autonomous global network of proprietary sensors and software comprising more than 150 sensors including 30 telescopes across 20 locations around the globe with advanced data processing capabilities.

The Numerica SDA team including research scientists, orbital analysts, software engineers and applied mathematicians in remote work settings including Vandenburg Air Force Base as well as the Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, Colo. offices.

The Numerica office in Colorado Springs .

"We are proud to have developed such an effective global network of proprietary ground-based sensors and software for deep space surveillance and look forward to seeing its continued evolution with an established industry leader like Slingshot Aerospace," President Jeff Poore said. "This acquisition will help accelerate advancements in spaceflight safety and sustainability during a time of great need, but it will also allow Numerica to strategically focus resources on our growing air and missile defense business."

The air and missile defense teams at Numerica are dedicated to developing and deploying high-performance command and control systems for applications from theater integrated air and missile defense to tactical counter-UAS. Several of their biggest developments lately have included:

Launch of Spyglass radar, a purpose-built multi-mission KU-band radar that addresses short-range air defense (SHORAD) missions inclusive of counter-small, unmanned aircraft systems (C-SUAS), ground surveillance and other missions.

MFATS™, a mature and widely deployed sensor fusion software engine used to generate fire control quality tracks from a network of heterogeneous sensors.

MIMIR, a software product for integrating networks of sensors and weapons, includes MFATS for sensor data fusion and a lightweight user display for operator engagement.

An 18-year membership of the Lockheed Martin-led Missile Defense National Team, providing advanced algorithms to assist the U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS).

A 13-year position providing advanced algorithms and software on the Northrop Grumman-led Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) program.

Renovation of a 33,000 square foot facility to support the continued development of Spyglass radar – this new building located at 4450 Denrose Court in Fort Collins is the only location in Colorado that is currently manufacturing radar and one of only a few in the entire country.

About Numerica: Founded in 1996, Numerica focuses on creating innovative solutions to the most pressing technical challenges faced by customers in the areas of air defense and missile defense. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., Numerica's rapidly growing team of talented research scientists and engineers tackle data science problems by developing advanced algorithms to power mission-critical national security software. This year, Numerica celebrates 25 years of developing state-of-the-art technologies that have been deployed around the world to integrate networks, fuse data, precisely track targets and quantify uncertainty. Learn more at www.numerica.us.

CONTACT: Kelly Wakefield

kelly.wakefield@wildrockpr.com

970-449-6870

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Numerica