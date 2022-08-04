Shop Local
Celsius Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Clearfield to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASD:CELH) will replace American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Clearfield Inc. (NASD:CLFD) will replace Celsius Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 10. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is acquiring American Campus Communities in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Aug. 10, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Celsius Holdings

CELH

Consumer Staples


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

American Campus Communities

ACC

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Clearfield

CLFD

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Celsius Holdings

CELH

Consumer Staples

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-clearfield-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301600520.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

