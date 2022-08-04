IMS by Aleph Group, Inc announces a new strategic alliance with Moovit to help advertisers reach users in the right place, at the right time

IMS by Aleph Group, Inc announces a new strategic alliance with Moovit to help advertisers reach users in the right place, at the right time

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMS, part of Aleph Group Inc and global partner of the world's leading digital platforms, announced a new exclusive alliance with Moovit , an Intel company, a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions company and creator of the popular urban mobility app. IMS by Aleph will represent Moovit in México, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Perú and help brands reach on-the-go public transport commuters and drive traffic to their physical stores.

(PRNewsfoto/Aleph Holding) (PRNewswire)

Moovit's free apps for iOS, Android and the Web guide people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport, an ideal space for advertisers. Introduced in 2012, it has served more than one billion users, in 3,500 cities, across 112 different countries. The app has a daily score of 4.5 points in the App Store and Play Store, and is very popular throughout Latin America, holding official partnerships with operators and government in major cities like Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Santiago de Chile.

"New alliances represent new opportunities. Through this recent agreement with Moovit, IMS by Aleph can offer Latin American companies the possibility of making native ads in a strategic geolocation application and thus reach new real audiences," announces Ignacio Vidaguren, CEO of IMS by Aleph.

Moovit's audience is distinguished by its high level of engagement. Urban travelers use the application to find the best public transport routes to their destination, receive live directions and service disruption notifications. These types of users often have free time before or during their journey to interact with their mobile device where, opportunely, the app is open.

"When users plan a trip with Moovit, they discover public and other shared transport options that can take them to their destination. Based on the users' current location and route points during their journey — origin, destination, and points of transfer — an ad appears, inviting them to deviate just a few minutes from the route to visit the advertised shop. Also, during the trip, it is common to look at the phone more than once to check on the journey, which is an excellent chance to impact them with a new ad. The opportunity is enormous," explains Pamela Chavarria, Global VP of Corporate Development of IMS.

These types of ads, known as "Native Ads", are a trend in the sector. Due to the nature of native advertising, the user perceives this type of promotion as part of the app and interacts organically with the content, generating direct results for advertisers.

In addition to traditional ads, such as small banners and interstitial ads, Moovit uses strategically distributed native ads. They appear on the Home Page, Suggested Routes, Itinerary, Line Details, and Station Details screens, in addition to nearby locations on the Stations screen, Itinerary screen.

"We look forward to working with Aleph in markets across Latin America to enable local advertisers to leverage moments when users are out and about to create meaningful touchpoints," said Yovav Meydad, Moovit's Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. "Our ultimate goal is to help people get around town effectively and conveniently, and that includes providing an app experience with relevant nearby information to each user."

With this new alliance, Moovit joins IMS's portfolio of strategic partners in Latin America, which includes, among others: Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Warner Music, Twitch, TikTok, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard Media.

About IMS by Aleph

Internet Media Services (IMS) is one of Aleph Group, Inc companies. Aleph is a leading global enabler of digital advertising connecting thousands of advertisers in emerging countries with the world's leading digital platforms.

Aleph represents the world's leading platforms in 90+ markets across the globe where they don't have a physical presence, enabling platforms like Twitter, Meta, Snapchat, and nearly 30+ others to expand into new markets and enabling advertisers to take full advantage of the platforms' advertising capabilities. Through these long-lasting partnerships, Aleph creates the opportunity for all people and businesses to advertise at a local and global level without limits.

Find out more: alephholding.com or press@alephholding.com

About Moovit

Moovit, from Intel Company, is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solution provider and creator of the #1 urban mobility app. Moovit was acquired by Intel in 2020 in order to join forces with Mobileye and advance its MaaS strategy. Together, Moovit and Mobileye will accelerate the global adoption of autonomous transportation.

Moovit's iOS, Android, and other web applications guide people to get around the city effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transportation. Introduced in 2012, it now serves more than 1 billion users in more than 3,500 cities in 112 countries.

Moovit amasses up to 6 billion anonymous data points a day to add to the world's largest repository of transit and urban mobility data. For governments, cities, transit agencies, and private companies, Moovit offers AI-powered MaaS solutions covering planning, operations, and optimization with proven value in reducing congestion, growing ridership, and increasing efficiency and asset utilization. Industry leaders like Microsoft, Uber, and Cubic have partnered with Moovit to power their mobility offerings.

Find out more: press@moovit.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aleph Group, Inc