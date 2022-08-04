NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Appointment of Independent Trustees

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today Dr. Carol Swain and Catherine Wood were appointed to the Board of Trustees effective August 2, 2022.

Dr. Carol Swain, an award-winning political scientist and former tenured professor at Princeton and Vanderbilt Universities, is a Distinguished Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies with the Texas Public Policy Foundation and an educational advisor for American Cornerstone Institute. She has served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the 1776 Commission. Additionally, Dr. Swain is the author or editor of 11 books. Dr. Swain is an entrepreneur, and her businesses include Carol Swain Enterprises, L.L.C. and Unity Training Solutions, L.L.C., which offers an alternative to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training. She holds five degrees including a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S.L. from Yale.

Ms. Wood is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK"), a registered investment adviser, which she founded in January 2014. Prior to ARK, Cathie spent 12 years at AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies. Ms. Wood joined Alliance from Tupelo Capital Management, a hedge fund she co-founded. Prior to her tenure at Tupelo Capital, she worked for 18 years at Jennison Associates LLC as Chief Economic Officer and several other positions. She started her career in Los Angeles at The Capital Group as an Assistant Economist. Ms. Wood received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern California.

Matthew McGraner, Chief Investment Officer, NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, said, "We are delighted that Dr. Swain and Ms. Wood have joined the Company to serve as independent trustees. Dr. Swain and Ms. Wood are accomplished and highly respected business leaders with proven track records of success. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to leverage their leadership and intellectual capital as NXDT continues to execute against its strategic business objectives."

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

