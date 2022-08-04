Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 and Cash Dividend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue increased 1.3% to $1,584.7 million, compared to $1,564.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations was $121.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $284.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, income from operations included $15.1 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, compared to $98.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income was $66.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $196.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $181.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $342.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.43 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.22 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue increased 2.4% to $3,184.3 million, compared to $3,110.5 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations was $225.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $486.0 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, income from operations included $15.1 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund, compared to $114.1 million for the same period, prior year. Net income was $122.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $333.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $344.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $600.4 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.79 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.04 for the same period, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release.

In addition to providing key statistics in tables VII and VIII of this release for both the second quarters and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, Select Medical also provided statistics for the comparable period in 2019. Select Medical believes this additional data provides insight into how it has performed in comparison to the year prior to the widespread emergence of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") in the United States. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on our operations, continues to create uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Please refer to the risk factors in Item 1A and the section titled "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on our Results of Operations" in Item 7 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for further discussion.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2022, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,920 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased to $545.9 million, compared to $544.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $20.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $72.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 3.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 13.4% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased to $1,147.7 million, compared to $1,138.9 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $56.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $186.2 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $17.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 4.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 16.3% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 7.6% to $228.9 million, compared to $212.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $49.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $50.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.8% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 23.9% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 6.9% to $449.5 million, compared to $420.5 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $92.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $101.3 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 20.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 24.1% for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 2.4% to $287.3 million, compared to $280.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $33.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $45.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 11.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 16.3% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 5.0% to $559.2 million, compared to $532.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $60.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $72.0 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 10.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 13.5% for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Concentra Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the Concentra segment was $441.4 million, compared to $456.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment was $92.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $137.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $32.3 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 21.0% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 30.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the Concentra segment was $864.8 million, compared to $879.2 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment was $182.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $219.1 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $32.3 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 21.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 24.9% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Dividend

On August 2, 2022, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about September 2, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2022.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2023, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Select Medical repurchased 7,567,433 shares at a cost of approximately $177.6 million, or $23.47 per share, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the common stock repurchase program through June 30, 2022, Select Medical has repurchased 47,919,061 shares at a cost of approximately $592.8 million, or $12.37 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Business Outlook for Revenue

Select Medical reaffirms its 2022 business outlook for revenue, which was provided most recently in its May 5, 2022, press release. Select Medical continues to expect consolidated revenue to be in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.40 billion for the full year of 2022. Select Medical is also reaffirming its previously issued three-year compound annual growth rate target for revenue only, which is expected to be in the range of 4% to 6% for 2021 through 2023.

Select Medical intends to address its business outlook and target compound annual growth rates for Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per common share when the labor climate stabilizes.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results, as well as its business outlook for revenue and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reportable segments, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed at Select Medical Holding Corporation's website at www.selectmedicalholdings.com . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link.

For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Select Medical Earnings Call Registration to obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode.

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2022 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;

changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;

acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;

our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;

private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;

the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;

shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;

competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;

the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;

the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;

a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and

other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2021

2022

% Change





Revenue

$ 1,564,020

$ 1,584,741

1.3 %





Costs and expenses:

















Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

1,291,448

1,390,550

7.7





General and administrative

35,737

37,268

4.3





Depreciation and amortization

50,954

51,081

0.2





Total costs and expenses

1,378,139

1,478,899

7.3





Other operating income

98,087

15,125

N/M





Income from operations

283,968

120,967

(57.4)





Other income and expense:

















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

11,809

6,167

(47.8)





Interest expense

(33,888)

(41,052)

21.1





Income before income taxes

261,889

86,082

(67.1)





Income tax expense

65,681

19,820

(69.8)





Net income

196,208

66,262

(66.2)





Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

31,314

11,055

(64.7)





Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 164,894

$ 55,207

(66.5) %





Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 1.22

$ 0.43











_____________________________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful.

II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2021

2022

% Change Revenue

$ 3,110,483

$ 3,184,288

2.4 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

2,584,897

2,797,560

8.2 General and administrative

71,140

74,781

5.1 Depreciation and amortization

100,574

102,120

1.5 Total costs and expenses

2,756,611

2,974,461

7.9 Other operating income

132,108

15,125

N/M Income from operations

485,980

224,952

(53.7) Other income and expense:











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

21,728

11,564

(46.8) Interest income

4,749

—

N/M Interest expense

(68,290)

(76,566)

12.1 Income before income taxes

444,167

159,950

(64.0) Income tax expense

110,745

37,762

(65.9) Net income

333,422

122,188

(63.4) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

57,982

17,864

(69.2) Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 275,440

$ 104,324

(62.1) % Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 2.04

$ 0.79





______________________________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful.

III. Earnings per Share

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings

per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are

participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its

participating securities outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022:







Basic and Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2022

2021

2022 Net income

$ 196,208

$ 66,262

$ 333,422

$ 122,188 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

31,314

11,055

57,982

17,864 Net income attributable to Select Medical

164,894

55,207

275,440

104,324 Less: net income attributable to participating securities

5,560

1,920

9,250

3,558 Net income attributable to common shares

$ 159,334

$ 53,287

$ 266,190

$ 100,766

The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and six months ended

June 30, 2021 and 2022:





Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2022



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 159,334

130,396

$ 1.22



$ 53,287

124,897

$ 0.43 Participating securities

5,560

4,550

$ 1.22



1,920

4,500

$ 0.43 Total

$ 164,894











$ 55,207















Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2022



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 266,190

130,362

$ 2.04



$ 100,766

126,942

$ 0.79 Participating securities

9,250

4,530

$ 2.04



3,558

4,482

$ 0.79 Total

$ 275,440











$ 104,324









________________________________ (1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 74,310

$ 94,669 Accounts receivable

889,303

921,623 Other current assets

175,826

204,756 Total Current Assets

1,139,439

1,221,048 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,078,754

1,136,678 Property and equipment, net

961,467

955,752 Goodwill

3,448,912

3,476,213 Identifiable intangible assets, net

374,879

366,222 Other assets

356,720

395,745 Total Assets

$ 7,360,171

$ 7,551,658 Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 942,288

$ 956,756 Government advances

83,790

6,471 Unearned government assistance

93

586 Current operating lease liabilities

229,334

233,917 Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

17,572

44,009 Total Current Liabilities

1,273,077

1,241,739 Non-current operating lease liabilities

916,540

974,657 Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,556,385

3,723,734 Non-current deferred tax liability

142,792

157,892 Other non-current liabilities

106,442

107,738 Total Liabilities

5,995,236

6,205,760 Redeemable non-controlling interests

39,033

42,197 Total equity

1,325,902

1,303,701 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 7,360,171

$ 7,551,658

V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022

(In thousands, unaudited)





2021

2022 Operating activities







Net income

$ 196,208

$ 66,262 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

7,751

3,654 Depreciation and amortization

50,954

51,081 Provision for expected credit losses

145

17 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(11,809)

(6,167) Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets

422

(1,453) Stock compensation expense

7,099

8,946 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

552

565 Deferred income taxes

(7,426)

(2,385) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business

combinations:







Accounts receivable

28,391

19,794 Other current assets

(8,431)

(309) Other assets

(12,945)

(1,411) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

45,288

40,369 Government advances

(73,703)

(14,391) Unearned government assistance

(97,716)

392 Income taxes

(1,642)

6,717 Net cash provided by operating activities

123,138

171,681 Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(3,767)

(14,055) Purchases of property and equipment

(36,723)

(46,332) Investment in businesses

(4,614)

(3,653) Proceeds from sale of assets

9,444

5,277 Net cash used in investing activities

(35,660)

(58,763) Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

—

285,000 Payments on revolving facilities

—

(275,000) Borrowings of other debt

—

1,700 Principal payments on other debt

(5,972)

(7,686) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(16,876)

(16,108) Repurchase of common stock

(1,610)

(126,947) Decrease in overdrafts

—

(3,447) Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

5,688

1,726 Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(15,489)

(8,368) Net cash used in financing activities

(34,259)

(149,130) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

53,219

(36,212) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

750,274

130,881 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 803,493

$ 94,669 Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 14,485

$ 20,700 Cash paid for taxes

74,751

15,500

VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022

(In thousands, unaudited)





2021

2022 Operating activities







Net income

$ 333,422

$ 122,188 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

19,384

11,140 Depreciation and amortization

100,574

102,120 Provision for expected credit losses

212

111 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(21,728)

(11,564) Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets

494

(1,476) Stock compensation expense

13,808

17,769 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

1,095

1,123 Deferred income taxes

(8,323)

(1,965) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business

combinations:







Accounts receivable

(31,751)

(32,431) Other current assets

(12,856)

(2,128) Other assets

(11,984)

1,275 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

89,915

25,367 Government advances

(73,703)

(77,319) Unearned government assistance

(78,509)

493 Income taxes

42,976

23,315 Net cash provided by operating activities

363,026

178,018 Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(10,081)

(19,241) Purchases of property and equipment

(76,442)

(93,177) Investment in businesses

(11,185)

(6,990) Proceeds from sale of assets

9,463

5,314 Net cash used in investing activities

(88,245)

(114,094) Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

—

565,000 Payments on revolving facilities

—

(375,000) Borrowings of other debt

8,915

17,494 Principal payments on other debt

(15,314)

(16,874) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(16,876)

(32,799) Repurchase of common stock

(1,610)

(178,623) Decrease in overdrafts

—

(11,055) Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

5,688

6,955 Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(29,152)

(18,663) Net cash used in financing activities

(48,349)

(43,565) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

226,432

20,359 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

577,061

74,310 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 803,493

$ 94,669 Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 66,955

$ 74,217 Cash paid for taxes

76,094

16,423

VII. Key Statistics

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019, 2021, and 2022

(unaudited)





2019



2021

2022

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital

















Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)

100



99

105



Revenue (,000)

$ 461,143



$ 544,059

$ 545,908

0.3 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

262,860



272,981

273,133

0.1 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

9,172



9,026

8,806

(2.4) % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,739



$ 1,986

$ 1,987

0.1 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

69 %



69 %

67 %

(2.9) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 64,138



$ 72,904

$ 20,019

(72.5) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.9 %



13.4 %

3.7 %



Rehabilitation Hospital

















Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)

28



30

31



Revenue (,000)

$ 160,374



$ 212,666

$ 228,887

7.6 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

86,525



104,948

108,812

3.7 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

6,017



7,360

7,450

1.2 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,635



$ 1,849

$ 1,928

4.3 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

75 %



85 %

86 %

1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 29,968



$ 50,768

$ 49,845

(1.8) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.7 %



23.9 %

21.8 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation

















Number of clinics operated – end of period(a)

1,695



1,833

1,920



Working days(g)

64



64

64



Revenue (,000)

$ 261,891



$ 280,409

$ 287,258

2.4 % Number of visits(b)(h)

2,203,505



2,404,861

2,450,912

1.9 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 102



$ 102

$ 103

1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 42,584



$ 45,633

$ 33,601

(26.4) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.3 %



16.3 %

11.7 %



Concentra

















Number of centers operated – end of period(b)

526



518

518



Working days(g)

64



64

64



Revenue (,000)

$ 413,451



$ 456,372

$ 441,357

(3.3) % Number of visits(b)(h)

3,103,089



3,030,078

3,214,512

6.1 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 121



$ 125

$ 127

1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 76,087



$ 137,060

$ 92,607

(32.4) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.4 %



30.0 %

21.0 %





_____________________________________________________ (a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented. (g) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented. (h) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented. (i) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics.

VIII. Key Statistics

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019, 2021, and 2022

(unaudited)





2019



2021

2022

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital

















Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)

100



99

105



Revenue (,000)

$ 918,677



$ 1,138,931

$ 1,147,663

0.8 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

520,989



566,099

562,350

(0.7) % Number of admissions(b)(d)

18,628



18,885

18,263

(3.3) % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,749



$ 2,006

$ 2,032

1.3 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

70 %



72 %

69 %

(4.2) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 137,136



$ 186,176

$ 55,986

(69.9) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.9 %



16.3 %

4.9 %



Rehabilitation Hospital

















Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)

28



30

31



Revenue (,000)

$ 314,932



$ 420,470

$ 449,521

6.9 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

169,341



207,387

212,614

2.5 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

11,853



14,491

14,632

1.0 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,634



$ 1,851

$ 1,935

4.5 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

76 %



84 %

85 %

1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 55,765



$ 101,302

$ 92,224

(9.0) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.7 %



24.1 %

20.5 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation

















Number of clinics operated – end of period(a)

1,695



1,833

1,920



Working days(g)

127



127

128



Revenue (,000)

$ 508,796



$ 532,370

$ 559,198

5.0 % Number of visits(b)(h)

4,257,988



4,505,015

4,760,998

5.7 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 103



$ 103

$ 103

0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 71,575



$ 71,962

$ 60,197

(16.3) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.1 %



13.5 %

10.8 %



Concentra

















Number of centers operated – end of period(b)

526



518

518



Working days(g)

127



127

128



Revenue (,000)

$ 809,772



$ 879,212

$ 864,780

(1.6) % Number of visits(b)(h)

6,014,696



5,825,652

6,331,410

8.7 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 122



$ 125

$ 126

0.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 142,345



$ 219,075

$ 182,076

(16.9) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.6 %



24.9 %

21.1 %





__________________________________________________ (a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented. (g) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented. (h) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented. (i) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics.

IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019, 2021 and 2022

(In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an

analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management

to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's segments. Adjusted

EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States

of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing

financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net

income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement

data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted

EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted

EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical

to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and

amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity

in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019



2021

2022

2019



2021

2022 Net income $ 59,986



$ 196,208

$ 66,262

$ 113,330



$ 333,422

$ 122,188 Income tax expense 20,826



65,681

19,820

39,293



110,745

37,762 Interest expense 51,464



33,888

41,052

102,275



68,290

76,566 Interest income —



—

—

—



(4,749)

— Gain on sale of businesses —



—

—

(6,532)



—

— Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (7,394)



(11,809)

(6,167)

(11,760)



(21,728)

(11,564) Income from operations 124,882



283,968

120,967

236,606



485,980

224,952 Stock compensation expense:

























Included in general and administrative 4,796



5,620

7,046

9,544



11,080

13,995 Included in cost of services 1,562



1,479

1,900

3,069



2,728

3,774 Depreciation and amortization 54,993



50,954

51,081

107,131



100,574

102,120 Adjusted EBITDA $ 186,233



$ 342,021

$ 180,994

$ 356,350



$ 600,362

$ 344,841



























Critical illness recovery hospital(a) $ 64,138



$ 72,904

$ 20,019

$ 137,136



$ 186,176

$ 55,986 Rehabilitation hospital 29,968



50,768

49,845

55,765



101,302

92,224 Outpatient rehabilitation 42,584



45,633

33,601

71,575



71,962

60,197 Concentra(b) 76,087



137,060

92,607

142,345



219,075

182,076 Other(c)(d) (26,544)



35,656

(15,078)

(50,471)



21,847

(45,642) Adjusted EBITDA $ 186,233



$ 342,021

$ 180,994

$ 356,350



$ 600,362

$ 344,841

______________________________________________________________________ (a) For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $17.9 million. The other operating income is related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (b) For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $32.3 million. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. (c) For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $15.1 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $65.8 million and $81.9 million, respectively. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. (d) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.

