AMERICAN COMMUNITY INVESTOR EXPANDS ITS SPECIALTY FINANCE PLATFORM

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Community Investor (ACI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hunt Companies, Inc., today announced it has made a strategic investment in HouseMax Funding. ACI is a holding company that invests in operating platforms focused on origination, lending, and investment management services that make our communities better. ACI is also comprised of Cazenovia Creek Investment Management, a tax lien buyer, manager, and servicer, and Caz Creek Lending, an asset-based lender to commercial investors.

Hunt Companies logo (PRNewsfoto/Hunt Companies) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to make this investment into HouseMax Funding. HouseMax is a top-tier origination platform with a proven management team," said Scott Campbell, CEO of American Community Investor. "HouseMax facilitates financing in urban and suburban communities in 42 states and is one of the top lenders in the country."

"Hunt is a great partner that has the resources and relationships to propel HouseMax Funding and accelerate our growth trajectory," said Alex Morris, President of HouseMax Funding. "We could not be more excited to join forces with such an established and respected organization."

The move expands ACI's expertise in the business purpose lending space. HouseMax Funding, based in Austin, Texas, is a specialty finance company focusing on residential and multifamily business purpose real estate lending, as well as new construction loans for small- and medium-sized builders in major market areas.

"The Housemax/Hunt partnership is the catalyst we sought to continue to grow this company to one that will have a significant impact on the industry," said Jeff Fechter, CEO of HouseMax Funding.

About American Community Investors:

American Community Investors (ACI) is an investment holding company formed in 2015 aimed at improving our communities. Cazenovia Creek, a wholly-owned affiliate of ACI, is one of the country's largest tax lien purchasing and servicing platforms.

About HouseMax Funding:

Founded in 2017 by Jeff Fechter and Alex Morris, HouseMax Funding is based in Austin, Texas and has funded over 2,900 business purpose loans, with a total loan volume of over $1.3 Billion.

About Hunt Companies:

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 4,000 people across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

HouseMax Funding Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hunt Companies, Inc.