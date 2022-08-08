EVOP NOTICE: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Claims Related to Proposed Sale of EVO Payments, Inc. to Global Payments Inc.

EVOP NOTICE: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Claims Related to Proposed Sale of EVO Payments, Inc. to Global Payments Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman has launched an investigation into the proposed acquisition of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP), a leading payment technology and services provider.

Julie & Holleman LLP is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. (PRNewswire)

To learn more about the investigation, click here.

On August 1, 2022, EVO announced that it had entered into a merger agreement whereby Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) would acquire EVO Payments for $34 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $4 billion. In connection with the proposed acquisition, EVO entered into various side agreements, including one providing for EVO to pay more than $1 billion to Blueapple, Inc., a company controlled by Rafik R. Sidhom, EVO's founder and chairman.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims available to EVO's shareholders regarding the proposed acquisition, including claims relating to potential conflicts of interests and the adequacy of the $34 per share acquisition price.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at scott@julieholleman.com or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website by clicking here.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP