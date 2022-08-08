Troutman Pepper Adds Two Leading REIT Attorneys to Corporate Practice in Atlanta

Partners Heath Linsky and Mary Katherine Rawls Bring Wealth of REIT, M&A, and Capital Markets Experience to Firm

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heath Linsky and Mary Katherine Rawls, two leading REIT corporate attorneys, have joined Troutman Pepper's Corporate Practice Group in Atlanta as partners. The pair join the firm from Morrison & Foerster LLP.

Linsky, who has been recognized as a top REIT lawyer by Chambers USA and Legal 500 U.S., and Rawls, who has been recognized by Legal 500 U.S., advise public and private companies in the REIT and real estate industries in capital raising and fund formation, corporate governance, joint ventures, and strategic M&A transactions.

"Heath and Mary Katherine bring additional depth and expertise to our public company practice with their expansive knowledge of the REIT industry," said Mason Bayler, chair of the firm's Transactional Department. "We are delighted to add these leaders to our nationally recognized team."

"They are well-known in Atlanta for their sophisticated practice and, in particular, for their work with REITs," said Chuck Palmer, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Atlanta office. "We are excited to welcome them to the firm and look forward to working with them."

Linsky earned his JD and bachelor's degree from Emory University. He is currently chair-elect of the Compliance and Due Diligence Committee of the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) and active in NAREIT and ADISA. Rawls earned her JD and bachelor's degree from The University of Tennessee and is a member of the IPA's Rising Leaders Council.

"Troutman Pepper's team-based approach and our many practice affinities made this an appealing move," Linsky said. "We are looking forward to working with Troutman Pepper's national team to continue to bring more value to clients," Rawls added.

Consistently recognized as a top-tier national practice, Troutman Pepper's corporate attorneys regularly handle multimillion- and multibillion-dollar transactions. Core areas of service include capital markets transactions and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, and corporate finance.

