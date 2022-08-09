Energy Harbor Launches 24/7 Emission-Free Energy Solution

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Harbor Corp. announced today it has launched a 24/7 emission-free energy compliance product to meet the growing demand for customers requiring validation that the energy they consume is 100 percent emission-free every hour of every day. Leveraging FlexiDAO's technology and insights from Google Cloud, Energy Harbor will be providing the 24/7 emission-free energy credits (EFEC) created by its nuclear fleet, capable of generating over 32 million credits annually.

FlexiDAO's 24/7 carbon-free energy tracking and certification platform, built on Google Cloud, allows Energy Harbor to handle the large amounts of data required to match the hourly demand of customers with Energy Harbor's emission-free generation and the EFEC it creates. John Judge, Energy Harbor's chief executive officer, said "This collaboration with FlexiDAO and Google Cloud has enabled us to meet an important customer need. Now customers will be able to know with certainty every megawatt they consume was produced by an emission-free source."

The demand for 24/7 emission-free energy matching is growing rapidly and Energy Harbor, having unveiled a plan to become a 100% carbon-free energy infrastructure and supply company by 2023, is sharing insights from its own energy journey. The 24/7 emission-free energy product is a new approach to clean energy that accelerates the decarbonization of electricity systems by enabling organizations to meet their full electricity demand with carbon-free resources - every hour, every day, everywhere.

The 24/7 emission-free product is just one of the ways Energy Harbor is helping customers fully meet their zero-emission goals. This product will be available to Energy Harbor's electric customers, as well as customers seeking to simply use the EFEC to offset their consumption on an hourly basis. To find out more about this exciting new product visit us at www.energyharbor.com or contact us at carbon-free@energyharbor.com.

About Energy Harbor

Energy Harbor is a highly reliable provider of emission free baseload electricity committed to Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) principles critical to meeting the nation's emissions goals and accelerating the country's clean energy transition. Our success is driven by our unwavering employee commitment to safe, reliable operations, financial stability and best in class service to meet the energy and sustainability needs of our customers.

For more information on Energy Harbor visit www.energyharbor.com

About FlexiDAO

FlexiDAO is a global climate tech company based in the Netherlands and Spain. We co-create the international standard around energy-related emission compliance. Thanks to our end-to-end 24/7 Carbon-free Energy platform, companies can quantify and showcase their transparent contribution to achieving a decarbonized economy. www.flexidao.com

Forward Looking Statements and Further Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that are included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Energy Harbor Corp. (the "Company") expects or anticipates to occur in the future (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "intends," "plans," "will likely result," "are expected to," "could" and "will continue"), are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that in making any such forward-looking statement its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any such forward-looking statement involves uncertainties and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the discussion of risk factors under "Risk Factors" available on the Investor Website (as described below) and the following important factors, among others, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements: the actions and decisions of regulatory authorities; economic conditions and power pricing within the Company's territories and markets; the Company's ability to accomplish or realize anticipated benefits from strategic and financial goals; the uncertainties associated with the deactivation of remaining commodity-based generating units, including the impact on vendor commitments, and as it relates to the reliability of the transmission grid, the timing thereof; the risks and uncertainties associated with litigation, arbitration, mediation and like proceedings, including with respect to the timing and amounts of the capital expenditures that may arise in connection with any such proceedings; changes in customers' demand for power; and weather conditions affecting future sales, margins and operations.

Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; nor can the Company assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. As such, you should not unduly rely on such forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding the Company will be available at www.energyharbor.com under the heading www.energyharbor.com/ir (the "Investor Website"). The Company advises that holders of the Company's securities should review all available information before making any decisions whether to buy or sell any of the Company's securities. Any information in any materials posted on the Investor Website in the future will automatically update and, where applicable, modify or supersede the information contained in this press release and any other information previously posted on the Investor Website.

