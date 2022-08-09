Grocery Outlet Raises Over $2.5 Million For Local Food Agencies During 2022 'Independence from Hunger®' Campaign

Marking its Twelfth Annual Campaign to Combat Food Insecurity, Grocery Outlet Exceed $16 Million Since 2011

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, today announced its twelfth annual Independence from Hunger® Food Drive campaign raised over $2.5 million—the equivalent of approximately 1.25 million meals—for families in need. From June 29 through July 31, more than 400 Grocery Outlet stores raised funds and collected monetary donations from customers, employees and Independent Operators to give back to local food agencies to help address critical food insecurities in their communities.

With inflation on the rise and supply chain backlogs, more families have been turning to food banks. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has estimated that as many as 30 million adults and 12 million children are living in food-insecure households. Recognizing this need, Grocery Outlet made a commitment over a decade ago with its Independence from Hunger campaign to find solutions that ensure all families have access to high-quality meals.

"We are so thrilled to have raised over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity through Independence from Hunger this year, equating to 1.25 million meals for families in need," said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet Inc. "We couldn't have done it without the unwavering support and commitment from our local partners, allowing us to be one step closer to eliminating food insecurity for all families across the nation, especially during the inflation we are facing."

Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected more than $16 million in total donations nationwide. Throughout the initiative, Grocery Outlet customers and employees were encouraged to contribute to the campaign through:

Purchasing a pre-made food bags filled with an assortment of nonperishable items

Give $5 , Get $5 at the register. Donating $5 or more in a single transaction and receive a $5 coupon

Contribution of a monetary donation through in-store and online platforms

"For the past 76 years we've upheld our commitment of giving back to our local communities in which we operate, and our annual Independence from Hunger campaign is an integral part of that promise," said Lindberg.

Each of Grocery Outlet's 400-plus stores identified local food agencies or nonprofits in their respective locations to partner with throughout the campaign. In addition, Grocery Outlet's San Francisco Bay Area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank, received all donations completed online at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. Grocery Outlet also partnered with regional area partners such as Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Oregon Food Bank, who received generous donations from long-time supplier partners including Campbell's, Kellogg's, Sanderson Farms, MW Polar and Nature's Bakery.

No administration or collateral fees are deducted from the funds collected by Grocery Outlet.

For more information on the Independence from Hunger campaign and Grocery Outlet, visit GroceryOutlet.com.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, offers customers significant savings on brand-name products. The company has more than 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.

Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products, including fresh produce, meat, deli, and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, and seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet provides local customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust.

For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com.

