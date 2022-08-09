Medical Cannabis Leader Khiron Opens Brazil's First Zerenia™ Clinic

Continued Global Growth of Khiron's Proven ZereniaTM Clinic Model

Focused on Patients, Physician Education and Innovation

New clinic is in the district of Ipanema in Rio de Janeiro , a city with more than 12 million people

Expansion into Brazil follows Khiron´s proven and unique patient acquisition and retention model

40 % of Zerenia™ patient appointments in Colombia and 95% of Zerenia™ patient appointments in the UK result in a medical cannabis prescription

In the initial phase of the 7,000 sq. ft. clinic, Brazil's First Zerenia™ Clinic will have a total capacity of approximately 23,000 patient consults per year

Under the leadership of Dr. Eduardo Faveret as Medical Director, the clinic will open with more than 13 doctors for both in-person and telehealth models

Brazil is Latin America's largest addressable market, with over 210 million people

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce the opening of Brazil's first Zerenia™ clinic in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro. The clinic is located at Vinicius de Moraes 201 Ipanema, with an initial top capacity of 23,000 patient consults per year. Khiron's Zerenia™ Rio clinic will be the first of its kind in Brazil.

Zerenia™ Rio clinic provide physical consultations and telehealth services, connecting patients with medical specialists trained in the ethical, safe, and responsible prescription of cannabinoid-based medications. These medications focus on the comprehensive treatment of pathologies such as chronic pain, neurological pathologies, palliative care, rheumatology, psychiatry, geriatrics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and dermatology.

Khiron is well positioned to expand Zerenia™ clinics in Brazil following its successful introduction in July 2021 of Khiron-branded medical CBD. Dr. Eduardo Faveret, a thought leader and innovator in medical cannabis, has been appointed as Medical Director and will be leading the clinic. Dr. Faveret and the Zerenia™ Rio clinic will be supported by Khiron's strategic alliances with doctors and patient associations, including CANNAB in Salvador de Bahia, and leading medical distributors such as TAIMIN in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

"Brazil continues to experience exponential growth in prescribing doctors and demand for medical cannabis products by patients. ZereniaTM Rio, is positioned as a comprehensive and humanized pioneer in patient health service and prevention to improve the quality of life of Brazilian families," commented Dr. Eduardo Faveret, Medical Director for Zerenia™ Rio clinic. He continued, "We have assembled a multidisciplinary medical team that covers diverse medical cannabis specialties and treatments, which makes our Zerenia™ Rio clinic unique in Brazil."

In the fall, Khiron is expected to launch additional THC medical cannabis products in the country, which will complement its current global portfolio.

Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director of Khiron Life Sciences, said: "Khiron has developed a unique, successful, and sustainable model with the implementation of Zerenia™ in Colombia, Perú, and the United Kingdom. Brazil is Latin America´s largest addressable market with more than 210 million people and we believe that our ZereniaTM model will replicate the success we have experienced around the world. We have served more than 25,000 individual patients across the globe through our model, with high peer patient acquisition and retention rates. We have a fantastic team on the ground in Brazil composed of doctors, nurses, patient advocates, and administrative staff in our Zerenia™ Rio clinic that will elevate our patient-first model to new levels. Khiron's ZereniaTM Rio clinic in Brazil will also allow us to continue to generate more patient-based evidence on the pharmacoeconomic benefits of our Khiron-branded medical cannabis products, and through this data, Khiron could eventually be able provide insurance benefits for patients as we have done in Colombia."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis corporation with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific, product innovation, and cannabis operations expertise to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, United Kingdom, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information and statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available and on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding the future regulatory developments and economic conditions, the Company's ability to continue its growth and reduce costs. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

