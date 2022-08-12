InventHelp Inventor Develops Reusable Design for Bandages (FED-2393)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a reusable and biodegradable bandage option that can be used to comfortably cover cuts or other wounds," said an inventor, from Olympia, Wash., "so I invented the TEARLESS. My design could help to reduce the impact of disposable bandages on landfills."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a reusable design for bandages. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use an adhesive to secure the bandage in place. As a result, it could enhance comfort and it could help to reduce skin irritation. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and healthcare settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2393, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp