COSTEP Discusses Manufacturing in Rio South Texas

MISSION, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rio South Texas is located where Texas, Mexico, and the Gulf of Mexico all meet. It is a region where a bi-national ecosystem facilitated by the Unites States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) allows manufacturing companies to benefit from the best of what both the U.S and Mexico have to offer. The region's multimodal logistics infrastructure facilitates trade swiftly and cost-effectively, be it by truck, train, barge, ship, or airplane, placing Rio South Texas at the heart of the North American supply chain. And with SpaceX operations at Starbase, Texas located in the region, in the future, even the sky may no longer be the limit. Rio South Texas's young bi-national manufacturing workforce over 300,000 individuals enjoys access to various industry certified skills development programs at local technical schools, community colleges, private institutions of higher education, and public universities. In other words, Rio South Texas is rich in resources and potential for manufacturing companies looking to solidify or expand their North American operations.

The region's year-round sunny and warm weather not only reduces the risk of seasonal supply chain disruptions, but also offers the opportunity to tap into different sources of energy. Rio South Texas enjoys an abundance of traditional and green energy sources, such as the continued development of natural gas, wind, and solar energy resources. Texas is the United States' leader in wind power generation, is ranked 2nd in the country for installed solar capacity, and the Rio South Texas makes a significant contribution to this success. So, with a multiplicity of energy sources to choose from, manufacturing companies have access to different ways to fuel their operations all year-round.

Blessed by geography, situated at the multi-modal nexus of the continental supply-chain, and rich in human and energy resources, Rio South Texas region offers North American manufacturing companies big and small a wealth of solutions for their manufacturing and distribution needs.

If you are looking to manufacture products in North America for North America, take a look at what Rio South Texas has to offer. Our team at COSTEP would be glad to assist you, so please visit us at www.costep.org or connect with us at @COSTEP to learn more.

