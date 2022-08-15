Greenidge Generation Announces Financial and Operating Results for Second Quarter 2022 and Provides Operational Update for July 2022

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $31.3 million for the second quarter of 2022

GAAP net loss of $(107.9) million for the quarter, impacted by $98.2 million of special items

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million for the quarter

LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $52.5 million

Produced approximately 621 bitcoin during the second quarter

Power plant uptime of 100.0% in second quarter, 99.8% YTD, and 98.3% LTM, including downtime for scheduled maintenance outages

Mining capacity of approximately 2.5 EH/s from approximately 27,500 miners at June 30, 2022

$67 million in cash and fair value of cryptocurrency holdings at June 30, 2022

Approximately $92 million of additional cash on deposit with Bitmain as of June 30, 2022

Minimal additional cash contributions anticipated to complete purchase of miners in order book

July 2022 Operational Update

Produced approximately 287 bitcoin in July 2022

Approximately 2.7 EH/s of mining capacity from approximately 29,300 miners as of July 31, 2022

Power plant uptime of 100.0%

Adjusted net (loss) income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and last twelve months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See the tables attached to this press release for a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures and "Use of Non-GAAP Information" below for more details.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022 and provided an operational update for the month ended July 31, 2022.

"While our team once again delivered strong operational performance in terms of bitcoin production and plant uptime for the quarter and for the month of July, the approximately 60% decrease in the price of bitcoin during the second quarter coupled with the spike in global energy prices clearly presents a challenging earnings environment," said Jeff Kirt, Chief Executive Officer of Greenidge. "The sudden change in mining economics has driven us to refocus our strategy to prudently prioritize liquidity and capital preservation over aggressive growth – while maintaining our relentless focus on operational performance.

"As a result, we have chosen to pause our plans to develop certain additional sites in our pipeline in the ERCOT market and, instead, intend to concentrate our operations at our two existing sites in South Carolina and New York for the time being. We now expect to have at least 3.6 EH/s of mining capacity by the first quarter of 2023 and expect to maintain our first quarter 2023 level of mining capacity until we determine that market conditions are attractive for additional growth.

"Our development plan is fully funded with cash on our balance sheet and substantially all of the required infrastructure equipment has been procured. We anticipate minimal cash contributions, if any, will be required to finance the purchase of our remaining order book and expect the cost of the remaining infrastructure build to be less than $7.5 million.

"Importantly, our lenders have shown strong support of our revised development plan by working with us to flatten our amortization curve in order to further enhance liquidity during this challenging time for our industry. This provides us with additional near-term liquidity as we complete our revised development plan in the upcoming months, which allows us to benefit from the next uptick in the bitcoin cycle while also providing us with a stronger liquidity position in the event of a market downturn"

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

$ in thousands, except Adjusted EBITDA margin

Q2 2022



Q2 2021



Variance

Total Revenue

$ 31,339



$ 16,176





94 % Cryptocurrency datacenter revenue

$ 20,067



$ 14,064





43 % Power and capacity revenue

$ 2,859



$ 2,112





35 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,872



$ 8,065





-64 % Adjusted EBITDA margin



9.2 %



49.9 %







Greenidge's revenue for the second quarter was $31 million, up 94% compared to the prior year period. Cryptocurrency datacenter revenue for the second quarter was $20 million, up 43% compared to the prior year period, and Power and capacity revenue for the second quarter was $3 million, up 35% compared to the prior year period. Greenidge's Support.com subsidiary, which was acquired in September 2021, generated approximately $8.1 million in second quarter revenue and was not included in Greenidge's second quarter 2022 results. Support.com revenue is included in Greenidge's Services and other revenue line item on the income statement.

Greenidge produced approximately 621 bitcoin during the second quarter of 2022, compared to 315 bitcoin in the second quarter of 2021, and had approximately 27,500 miners with approximately 2.5 EH/s of combined capacity as of June 30, 2022.

Net loss was $(107.9) million for the second quarter as compared to net income of $3.5 million in the prior year period. As detailed below and in Greenidge's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed today, the second quarter of 2022 results had $98.2 million of special items. Following a substantial drop in the price of bitcoin and a spike in energy prices in the second quarter, in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 360, Property, Plant and Equipment, Greenidge took a $71.5 million nonrecurring, noncash charge in the quarter. Additionally, Greenidge's second quarter 2022 results included an $11.1 million charge for the remeasurement of environmental liabilities, $0.5 million of merger and other costs, $0.1 million of expansion costs and a $15.0 million tax charge for the recognition of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets primarily related to historical net operating loss carryforwards of the Support.com business that was acquired in 2021. Adjusted net loss was $(9.7) million, compared to Adjusted net income of $4.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $2.9 million, or 9.2% of revenue, compared to the prior year period of $8.1 million, or 49.9% of revenue

Greenidge ended the quarter with approximately $67 million of cash and fair market value of cryptocurrency holdings, of which, less than $1 million was cryptocurrency holdings. In addition, Greenidge had approximately $92 million of cash on deposit with Bitmain Technologies, Ltd as of June 30, 2022.

Power Plant Performance

Greenidge's mining operations in Dresden, NY are powered by the power plant located at the facility. The plant is periodically offline for scheduled maintenance outages and for unscheduled outages. In the second quarter of 2022, the plant was offline for zero (0) hours, representing an uptime, defined as running hours divided by total hours in the period, of 100.0%. For the six months June 30, 2022, the plant was offline for seven (7) hours, representing an uptime of 99.8%. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, the plant was offline for 149 hours, representing an uptime of 98.3%. Greenidge commenced mining operations in scale at its Dresden facility in the first quarter of 2020. For the 27 month period beginning April 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, the plant was offline for a total of 324 hours, representing an uptime for the period of 98.4%. Offline hours mentioned above include hours the plant is offline for scheduled maintenance. The plant's maintenance schedule currently has approximately 190 hours of planned time offline in the second half of 2022.

July 2022 Operational Update

During the month of July 2022, Greenidge produced approximately 287 bitcoin. As of July 31, 2022, Greenidge had approximately 2.7 EH/s of mining capacity from approximately 29,300 miners. Additionally, Greenidge had approximately 2,800 miners in transit as of July 31, 2022. The power plant at Greenidge's Dresden facility was offline for zero (0) hours during the month, representing an uptime of 100.0%.

Development Plan Update

Pursuant to Greenidge's revised development plan, it now expects to have at least 3.6 EH/s of mining capacity by the first quarter of 2023 and expects mining capacity to remain at first quarter 2023 levels until it determines market conditions are attractive for additional growth. Greenidge expects to have ample mining infrastructure available at its locations in New York and South Carolina to accommodate this capacity and has substantially all of the mining infrastructure equipment on hand including the required transformers, switchgear, PDUs and mobile mining structures. The expected cost to procure the contractor services and any remaining infrastructure equipment required to develop Greenidge's mining infrastructure is less than $7.5 million. Following a planned upgrade to the electrical service at its Spartanburg, SC site in late 2022 or early 2023, Greenidge expects to have 50 megawatts of electrical capacity available at the site.

In the second quarter, Greenidge began to upgrade its fleet efficiency by reducing its inventory of older, less efficient mining equipment in order to free up mining capacity for newer, more efficient miners in its order book. Greenidge expects this trend to continue during the second half of 2022 and may also consider other asset sales, including but not limited to sales of surplus mining infrastructure equipment, to further enhance its liquidity position.

Lender Support of Development Plan

As further detailed in Greenidge's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed today, on August 10, 2022, B Riley Commercial Capital, LLC and Greenidge amended the terms of Greenidge's Secured Promissory Note by extending the maturity to June 2023, reducing scheduled monthly amortization payments and reducing certain mandatory prepayments. The interest rate of the Secured Promissory Note was revised to 7.5% and the principal balance following the amendment was $16.4 million.

Title V Air Permit Commentary

Consistent with the intentions provided in its press release on June 30, 2022, Greenidge filed a notice with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation ("NYDEC") on July 28, 2022, requesting a hearing on the NYDEC's decision to deny Greenidge's application for a Title V Air Permit Renewal at its Dresden, NY facility. Greenidge is permitted to operate uninterrupted under a State Administrative Procedures Act extension, in full compliance with its existing Title V Air Permit, until four months after final resolution of the adjudicatory hearing. While no adjudicatory proceedings have been scheduled to date, Greenidge has been advised that, based on the progression of previous and ongoing cases of a similar nature, the appeals process may take a number of years to fully resolve.

GAAP Adjustments and Charges

Following a substantial drop in the price of bitcoin and a spike in energy prices in the second quarter, in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 360, Property, Plant and Equipment, Greenidge undertook an impairment assessment pertaining to long-lived assets that resulted in a non-cash charge of $72 million reflected in the income statement and the property and equipment line item of the balance sheet. Further details of the ASC 360 impairment are available in Greenidge's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Separately, Greenidge adjusted its estimate pertaining to a legacy environmental liability associated with a settling pond located at its Dresden, NY facility. The liability results from operations prior to Greenidge's ownership of the site and was assumed when Greenidge purchased the facility in 2014. The adjustment resulted in a $11 million charge during the quarter.

Additionally, the Company recognized a charge of $15 million during the second quarter for a valuation allowance associated with deferred tax assets recorded primarily relating to net operating losses of the Support.com business, which was acquired in 2021.

Webcast Management Presentation

Greenidge will host a management presentation on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 5 p.m. Eastern time. Greenidge's management team will discuss the financial results and provide a general business update.

A link to the management presentation will be available on Greenidge's Investor Relations website at http://ir.greenidge.com and will be available for replay.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding the financial results of Greenidge (the "Company"), the Company has disclosed in this press release certain non-GAAP operating performance measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, which is then adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to costs associated with the merger with Support.com, costs of becoming a public company (which included the costs of a corporate reorganization from an LLC, public registration of shares and associated costs), business expansion costs, impairments of goodwill and long-lived assets and remeasurement of environmental liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA margin is the percentage of Adjusted EBITDA of revenue. LTM Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA over the last twelve-month period. Adjusted net (loss) income is net (loss) income adjusted for the after-tax impacts of special items determined by management, including but not limited to costs associated with the merger with Support.com, costs of becoming a public company (which included the costs of a corporate reorganization from an LLC, public registration of shares and associated costs), business expansion costs, impairments of goodwill and long-lived assets, remeasurement of environmental liabilities and tax charges for the recognition of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to and not a substitute for or superior to, the Company's results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to investors regarding the Company's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results or guidance prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP results is included herein.

GREENIDGE GENERATION HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

Amounts denoted in 000's (except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,











2022



2021



Variance

REVENUE:

















Cryptocurrency datacenter

$ 20,067



$ 14,064





43 % Power and capacity



2,859





2,112





35 % Services and other



8,413





-



N/A

Total revenue



31,339





16,176





94 % OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

















Cost of revenue - cryptocurrency datacenter

(exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



11,664





2,754





324 % Cost of revenue - power and capacity

(exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



3,172





1,970





61 % Cost of revenue - Services and other

(exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



3,573





-



N/A

Selling, general and administrative



11,088





3,627





206 % Merger and other costs



485





938





-48 % Depreciation and amortization



4,867





1,603





204 % Impairment of long-lived assets



71,500





-







Remeasurement of environmental liabilities



11,109





-







(Loss) income from operations



(86,119)





5,284





-1730 % OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET:

















Interest expense



(6,910)





(202)





3321 % (Loss) gain on sale of digital assets



(10)





(154)





-94 % Gain on sale of assets



629





-







Other income, net



17





(13)





-231 % Total expense, net



(6,274)





(369)





1600 % LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(92,393)





4,915





-1980 % Provision for income taxes



15,489





1,397





1009 % NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (107,882)



$ 3,518





-3167 %



















Earnings per share:

















Basic

$ (2.61)



$ 0.12







Diluted

$ (2.61)



$ 0.10



























Reconciliation of Net loss (income) to Adjusted EBITDA

















Net (loss) income

$ (107,882)



$ 3,518







Provision for income taxes



15,489





1,397







Interest expense, net



6,910





202







Depreciation and amortization



4,867





1,603







EBITDA



(80,616)





6,720







Stock-based compensation



306





407







Impairment of long-lived assets



71,500





-







Remeasurement of environmental liability



11,109





-







Merger and other costs



485





938







Expansion costs



88





-







Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,872



$ 8,065







Adjusted EBITDA percentage of revenue



9.2 %



49.9 %

























Reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted Net income (loss):

















Net (loss) income

$ (107,882)



$ 3,518







Impairment of long-lived assets



71,500





-







Remeasurement of environmental liability



11,109





-







Merger and other costs, after tax



485





680







Expansion costs, after tax



88





-







Tax charge for valuation allowance



15,056





-







Adjusted net (loss) income:

$ (9,644)



$ 4,198









GREENIDGE GENERATION HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Amounts denoted in $000's















June 30,2022





















(Unaudited)



December 31, 2021

ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,382



$ 82,599



Short term investments

-





496



Digital assets

323





476



Accounts receivable

6,520





5,524



Prepaid expenses

11,286





9,146



Emissions and carbon offset credits

1,260





2,361









Total current assets

85,771





100,602

LONG-TERM ASSETS:











Property and equipment, net

249,202





217,091



Right-of-use assets

1,278





1,472



Intangible assets

3,073





3,537



Goodwill

3,062





3,062



Deferred tax assets

17





15,058



Other long-term assets

563





445









Total assets $ 342,966



$ 341,267

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable $ 12,054



$ 5,923



Accrued emissions expense

3,890





2,634



Accrued expenses

17,424





10,375



Income taxes payable

165





2,481



Long-term debt, current portion

65,016





19,577



Lease obligation, current portion

291





736









Total current liabilities

98,840





41,726

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing fees

110,752





75,251



Lease obligation, net of current portion

166





193



Asset retirement obligations

-





2,691



Environmental liability

22,415





8,615



Other long-term liabilities

361





368









Total liabilities

232,534





128,844

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

110,432





212,423









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 342,966



$ 341,267



GREENIDGE GENERATION HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LTM ADJUSTED EBITDA

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Amounts denoted in 000's













































Trailing



Fiscal Year



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



12 Months



2021



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2022

Net (loss) income $ (44,480)



$ 4,797



$ (108,310)



$ (157,587)

Provision for income taxes

408





2,129





15,121





13,400

Interest expense, net

3,692





390





10,262





13,564

Depreciation and amortization

8,855





2,864





8,845





14,836

EBITDA

(31,525)





10,180





(74,082)





(115,787)

Stock-based compensation

3,770





1,063





669





3,376

Goodwill impairment

42,307





-





-





42,307

Impairment of long-lived assets

-





-





71,500





71,500

Merger and other costs

32,272





1,248





698





31,722

Expansion costs

2,362





-





2,192





4,554

Remeasurement of environmental liabilities

3,688





-





11,109





14,797

Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,874



$ 12,491



$ 12,086



$ 52,469



