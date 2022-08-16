Aflac Incorporated names Virgil R. Miller as president, Aflac US

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated today announced that Aflac U.S. Deputy President Virgil R. Miller has been named to succeed Teresa L. White as president, Aflac U.S., effective Jan. 1, 2023. As previously announced, White will retire March 2023 and will serve as executive consultant effective Jan. 1, 2023, to support the transition.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Miller will direct Aflac's core sales operations in the U.S., as well as customer service operations and information technology as the company continues its steady path to incorporate technology innovation in an increasingly digitized marketplace. His responsibilities include expanding sales growth by broadening distribution and product offerings, continuing Aflac's strong pace on premium persistency, and leveraging investments in technology to improve efficiencies, allowing Aflac to serve customers where and how they prefer.

Miller joined Aflac in 2004 and has held multiple titles and increasing responsibilities, including vice president of Client Services and Aflac's Transformation office. Prior to being named deputy president, Aflac U.S., earlier this year, Miller served as senior vice president, Chief Administration Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Aflac U.S., as well as executive vice president and president of Aflac Group and Individual Benefits.

"Virgil's career has prepared him well for this role. His charisma; his disciplined, strategic thinking as both a sales and operational leader; his profound knowledge of our business, as well as his determination to succeed, have earned him the respect of the best and most driven sales and operations teams in our industry," said Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "I am confident that Virgil's 30 years of experience in the field will deliver continued excellence, not only in terms of sales, but in the overall operation of our business in the United States."

Aflac Incorporated President and Chief Operating Officer Fred Crawford said: "Having spent several years driving multiple business areas in the U.S., Virgil demonstrates a strong understanding of our business and the industry, is respected within the investor community and admired throughout our organization for his personable approach and business acumen. Virgil's appointment highlights Aflac's robust succession program and provides a seamless transition in our U.S. operations as Aflac continues its path forward to deliver efficiencies, innovation and growth."

Miller said: "I am truly grateful to Dan and Fred for the faith they have placed in me to lead our business in the United States. While succeeding my friend and mentor Teresa White will be no easy task, our teams are ready for the challenge. We will continue our balanced focus on driving growth and delivering a superior customer experience with the need to incorporate initiatives in response to the changing dynamics in the marketplace."

Miller served as a U.S. Marine and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Georgia College, a master's degree in business management from Wesleyan College and a doctorate in humane letters from Gammon Theological Seminary. He serves on several boards of trustees, including America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP). In 2018, Virgil was a recipient of the prestigious Stevie Award by the American Business Association for Executive of the Year in the insurance industry. He was named one of Columbia Business Monthly's 50 Most Influential Individuals for 2019 and to Savoy's list of 2020 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. More recently, Virgil was awarded Insurance Executive of the Year by both the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards and Business Intelligence Group's 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award.

