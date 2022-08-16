FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A ROW, CONNATIX APPEARS ON THE INC. 5000, WITH A RANKING OF NO. 2882 AMONG AMERICA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that for the second year in a row, Connatix has achieved recognition on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. (PRNewsfoto/Connatix) (PRNewswire)

Connatix was ranked 2,882 on the list with a three-year growth rate of 189%. Connatix's impressive growth has been propelled by continuous product innovations for both advertisers and publishers including the launch of Deep Contextual , the most intuitive solution for smarter video advertising, and last year's launch of Marketplace, a unique content library designed to help publishers expand their video libraries with content that supports their current strategies. To support the growing demand for these solutions, Connatix received a significant investment from Court Square Capital Partners, leading to office expansion in major markets including Chicago and London.

"We recognized that the cookie-free world requires Deep Contextual targeting driven by the power of AI to match audiences with relevant ads, and this has been a huge driver of our company growth," stated David Kashak CEO and Founder. "We started Connatix to help publishers and advertisers succeed with video, and now we've grown into one of the most technologically advanced companies out there with first-to-market video capabilities that have increased revenue for publishers and given advertisers the most direct path to the page and unparalleled campaign scale. This focus and superior offerings have resulted in exponential growth, placing us on this impressive list for the second year in a row."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Since its inception in 2014, Connatix continues to trailblaze the next generation of video experiences that captivate consumers thereby maximizing advertiser and publisher returns. The rapidly expanding company offers the leading end-to-end platform featuring the foremost online video player, proprietary AI technology that analyzes both page and video content for deeper contextual targeting, turn-key engaging formats, and an integrated ad-server and exchange, all purpose-built for video. The company works with over 3,000 publishers and more than 1,000 advertisers worldwide and recently expanded to the UK market with a new office in London.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

For more information on Connatix, visit www.connatix.com .

CONTACT:

Lorene Bagley-Kane, Purpose Worldwide, Lorene@purposenorthamerica.com 307-713-1043.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Connatix

Connatix is a video technology company for publishers and advertisers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers and advertisers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher and advertiser success. Connatix works with over 500 publishers across 4,000 sites and 1,000+ advertisers worldwide and was named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company, one of the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list, and has been recognized as an AdExchanger Programmatic Player for two consecutive years. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in London, Tel Aviv, Israel, Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Miami, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois.

