CosmoGlo LLC, a Female-Founded Lighting Company With a Passion for Driving Industry Innovation, is On Track to Becoming the Global Leader in Aesthetics by Celebrating the Award of Their USA Design Patent.

CosmoGlo LLC, a Female-Founded Lighting Company With a Passion for Driving Industry Innovation, is On Track to Becoming the Global Leader in Aesthetics by Celebrating the Award of Their USA Design Patent.

Mary Harcourt of CosmoGlo - "The Field of Aesthetics is Wide and Varying. Every Person Providing Services Needs Quality Lighting. Industry-Specific Lighting was Previously Unavailable and Overlooked for Decades. This Award is a Celebratory Step Forward to Providing the Best Lighting for Artists Everywhere."

BASTROP, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup company CosmoGlo develops solution-based lighting products for treatment rooms and tattoo studios and is dedicated to providing the best lighting by addressing frustrations with previous market options. In 2020 they pioneered a luxury, modern-looking curved light that gives even workspace lighting. CosmoGlo is used by service professionals and is trusted by experts in the field of aesthetics.

CosmoGlo gives shadowless lighting coverage with our rotatable halo and come is customizable in height and brightness, The sleek media clip offers consistent filming angles while maintaining quick access during appointments to all aspects of your device, and is included with your light purchase. (PRNewswire)

Female-Founded Company Celebrating Their awarded USA Patent for Driving Innovation in Aesthetics.

CosmoGlo announces the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued their Design patent for the CosmoGlo Light. Invented by established beauty professional Mary Harcourt, CosmoGlo offers industry-specific lighting for treatment rooms in the field of aesthetics.

Mary Harcourt, founder and CEO of CosmoGlo, said in response to the patent award, Innovation takes effort, capital, and vision, and is important to the core of all societies. We strive to improve the working environments for artists, technicians, and professionals. There is power in bringing real changes into the world, and we hope to inspire others to pursue their ideas.

The patent application was filed in May of 2020, and the award ( US Patent No. D960,427 ) is a significant milestone confirming the novelty of the CosmoGlo design as they expand their product lines. CosmoGlo has been awarded design patents in several global regions including the USA, AUS, UK, and EU.

ABOUT COSMOGLO

USA-manufactured CosmoGlo Lights® are made with the highest quality materials, crafted with precision automated lasers then shipped directly to consumers. It provides full coverage rotational lighting that eliminates shadows with customizable brightness. For more information, please visit www.thecosmoglo.com or https://thecosmoglo.com/pages/media

Mary Harcourt has appeared in Forbes, INC., and other media outlets.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mary Harcourt via email at Media@TheCosmoglo.com or by phone at 717-683-6038.

CONTACT: Mary Harcourt, CosmoGlo Founder + CEO

EMAIL: Media@TheCosmoglo.com

PHONE: 717-683-6038

Available for interviews

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CosmoGlo