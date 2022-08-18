Best Lawyers Honors Four Hamilton Wingo Attorneys Among Best in Nation

Chris Hamilton, Paul Wingo, Ray T. Khirallah, Jr. and Grant P. Boston honored for personal injury litigation expertise

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial law firm Hamilton Wingo is pleased to announce that four attorneys have been selected to the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America, the nation's oldest and one of the most respected peer-review guides to the legal industry.

Since 2019, co-founder Chris Hamilton has earned Best Lawyers recognition for his work representing plaintiffs in personal injury and product liability litigation. Known for tenacious courtroom advocacy, Mr. Hamilton along with attorney Ray T. Khirallah, Jr. recently won a record $7.37 billion negligence verdict against Charter Spectrum. Other successes include a $25 million settlement in a federal False Claims Act case. The legal industry has repeatedly recognized Mr. Hamilton for his expertise with honors on top-lawyer lists such as Texas Super Lawyers.

Firm co-founder Paul Wingo is recognized for his representation of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation, which has resulted in hundreds of millions in recoveries for clients. His work has earned legal industry accolades, such as listings in Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars.

Mr. Khirallah joins the Best Lawyers list for the second consecutive year, honored for his expertise in plaintiffs' personal injury litigation. A veteran litigator, he has secured multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements in oilfield, 18-wheeler and premises liability cases. Mr. Khirallah has earned repeat honors from peers for his legal expertise, including Texas Super Lawyers.

Associate attorney Grant P. Boston is a first-time honoree by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for his work with plaintiffs in personal injury litigation. The designation highlights attorneys who have five to nine years in legal practice and exemplify outstanding professional excellence.

The trial lawyers at Hamilton Wingo, LLP, are devoted to representing individuals in high-stakes, complex litigation on a contingent fee basis. They have obtained more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements for clients. For more information, visit hamiltonwingo.com/.

