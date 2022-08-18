Capital Square Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fast-Growing Private Companies in the Country for Sixth Consecutive Year

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of multifamily communities, has been named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth consecutive year.

"We are thrilled that Capital Square has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row in recognition of the firm's continued growth as a sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments and developer of multifamily communities," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "This is a testament to the skill, talent and dedication of Capital Square's team and the tremendous work that has been accomplished since our founding in 2012, which has firmly established Capital Square as one of the leading real estate firms in the nation."

With an annual growth rate of 282%, Capital Square ranked 2,117 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, which is comprised of the 5,000 fastest-growing private firms in America based on a three-year percentage of revenue growth rate. Founded in 2012, Capital Square was first named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2017.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern US, with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $6.0 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for six consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399

jill@spotlightmarcom.com

