Diesel Beverages Receives First Purchase Order from Southern Eagle Distributing

First of its kind, Cannabis terpene-infused beverages join SED's large scale distribution network.

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Beverages announced it has received a purchase order from a major beverage distributor. This move marks a milestone for Diesel Beverages' quest for national brand awareness and being part of the widest possible distribution channels.

Southern Eagle to Distribute Diesel Beverages and Diesel Hemp Strain-Specific Products. (PRNewswire)

"As we explore an emerging category, we believe Diesel's strategy is aligned with our business model." - Philip A. Busch

Southern Eagle Distributing, a major beverage distributor based in Florida, will put its resources behind Diesel's lineup of Diesel Water and Diesel Hemp strain-specific products. Diesel Beverages is flavored only, with strain-specific cannabis terpenes, making it the first true cannabis-derived terpene-infused beverages in the marketplace (derived from cannabis under 0.3% THC).

Marc Brannigan, CEO and co-founder of Diesel Beverages, believes Southern Eagle Distributing provides the infrastructure and client base that will propel their beverages to widespread acceptance and increased sales potential. "Southern Eagle has been a sales driver in their market for almost 40 years. Their expertise in building national brands, and distributing beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages, will be a great partnership for us."

Southern Eagle's President, Philip A. Busch believes in the Diesel Beverages' market plan. "I feel this is a great addition to our already impressive brand family. As we explore an emerging category, we believe Diesel Beverages' strategy is aligned with our business model."

Large-scale terpene production is also something no other cannabis company can match, says Brannigan. "We developed our strains after 7 years of selective breeding and stabilization. With our ability to scale up terpene production right now, and with our proprietary genetics, no other beverage manufacturer hoping to compete can duplicate our proprietary strains."

Diesel Beverages recently launched its successful crowdfunding campaign through Wefunder, * an equity crowd funder. For important information on the equity crowdfunding terms, opportunity, and risks, please go to: https://wefunder.com/diesel.water

About Diesel Beverages

Diesel Beverages was co-founded by Marc Brannigan, CEO, and Natalie Mondine, COO. The company's flagship flavors, Abacus Diesel, Cherry Abacus, and Lemon Abacus, derived from their Diesel Hemp proprietary strains, already have years of recognition. Diesel Beverages was created so that these unique strain-specific flavor profiles from the Diesel Hemp genetics could be enjoyed by all, because the beverages are void of THC and CBD. Brannigan and Mondine have decades of experience in the cannabis/hemp industry, bringing multiple successful products to market. They're also responsible for launching the first USDA-certified organic hemp farm in America in 2015.

For more information about Diesel Beverages, visit www.dieselbeverages.com.

About Southern Eagle Distributing

Southern Eagle Distributing, an Anheuser-Busch distributor, has been a growing force on the East Coast of Florida since 1984. It serves Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River, Hendry and Martin County. Their diverse beverage portfolio includes beer, spirits, wine, and non-alcoholic options. SED distributes the top national brands as well as hyper-local craft products. Southern Eagle has 130,000+ square feet of controlled-environment warehouse and office space staffed with more than 300 employees.

To learn more about Southern Eagle Distributing, visit www.sedist.com.

*We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder's platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

