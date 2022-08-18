LandSouth Breaks Ground on Ilumina Zephyrhills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground on Ilumina Zephyrhills, a high-end multifamily development in Zephyrhills, FL.

North American Development Group is the developer of Ilumina Zephyrhills, which is scheduled for completion in late Spring 2024 and will be a great complement to the existing Zephyr Commons shopping center which is located adjacent to the subject property and is anchored by many of Florida's most dominant retailers, including Publix Supermarket. "NADG has owned and operated Zephyr Commons for over a decade and has enjoyed a great relationship with the City of Zephyrhills," said Todd Addison, Senior Director with NADG. "Ilumina Zephyrhills will continue the shopping center's evolution into a true mixed-use environment. NADG's development team is excited to work with LandSouth Construction to bring this luxury residential property to the City with resort style amenities in a lushly landscaped setting."

"Zephyrhills is a beautiful part of the fast-growing Tampa Bay area," shared James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO. "LandSouth is excited to partner with North American Development Group to bring new upscale multifamily living to the Zephyrhills area."

Justin Duff is the LandSouth project manager for Illumina Zephyrhills and Brent Fox will serve as the superintendent for the project. The architecture firm for Ilumina Zephyrhills is Forum Architecture & Interior Design Group.

Ilumina Zephyrhills will be a garden-style development, with five buildings, all with four stories. The development will also have a clubhouse, pool pavilion, and maintenance building. Ilumina Zephyrhills will offer a total of 252 units. Residents can choose from nine different floor plans, from one to three bedrooms. The units range from 799 square feet to 1,355 square feet and will have balconies, walk-in closets, and much more. Amenities at Ilumina Zephyrhills will include a pool, dog park, playground, basketball court, pickleball court, trellis, and a cabana. Ilumina Zephyrhills will provide residents proximity to the Zephyr Commons shopping mall. Hillsborough State Park, and Crystal Springs.

"Ilumina Zephyrhills will offer the best of everything LandSouth and North American Development Group bring to a new development," Justin Duff, the LandSouth project manager stated. "We're excited to get started on Ilumina Zephyrhills and bring more multifamily, luxury living to the Zephyrhills area."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Ilumina Zephyrhills. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Kaley Robinson, (904) 760-3188, or visit www.landsouth.com.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT GROUP

North American Development Group ("NADG") was founded in 1977 and is a full service, vertically integrated real estate platform with over $5.5 Billion of assets under management. NADG has been active in the acquisition, development/redevelopment and management of over 300 shopping centers, mixed-use and residential projects comprising well over 35 million square feet across the United States and Canada. NADG's retail platform currently consists of over 25 million square feet of shopping center and mixed-use space. NADG has completed (or is under development on) over 4,300 residential units, with a pipeline of ±9,800 units. For more information, please visit www.NADG.com.

