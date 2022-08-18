OneSoil AI and Satellite Imagery Technology Delivers Insights that Help Farmers Increase Yields and Governments Address Food Security Issues

New technology enhances precision farming, boosts sustainability, and delivers insights to help mitigate food shortages as a result of natural disasters and global events

SAN FRANCISCO and ZURICH, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSoil today launched OneSoil Map , a powerful new data visualization and mapping solution that combines proprietary AI with satellite imagery, providing live data and rich insights to understand the state of crops in fields around the world. Built with Mapbox Globe , the OneSoil Map enables agricultural businesses to visualize massive worldwide datasets, understand how crop yields are trending over time, and delivers insights at an unprecedented global scale. The technology that enables OneSoil Map also powers OneSoil application , a digital tool that helps farmers remotely monitor the state of crops, quickly detect field issues, work with productivity zones, apply variable-rate fertilizers and seeds, thus increasing yields and boosting sustainable farming practices.

As the world becomes drier and hotter, the need for more sustainable and profitable farming practices has become more important than ever. OneSoil technology helps drive precision farming that addresses this need by helping farmers to invest resources intelligently to increase yields and boost sustainability. Farmers can use data driven insights from OneSoil to work intelligently with field productivity zones, reduce the impact to the environment and help mitigate food security concerns, especially in regions heavily impacted by drought, flooding, or other disasters.

Jiri Neuzil, a farmer from the Czech Republic, increased yield by 20% for barley and 40% for mustard. "We used variable-rate maps from the OneSoil web app to prevent lodging, which is the displacement of crops from their vertical stance due to stem buckling. In hilly areas, we didn't apply too much nitrogen. Nitrogen goes downhill with rain, leading to over-fertilization of lower area and laying down of crops. New tactics worked well, and we saw an increase in yield." According to OneSoil, last year, their technology enabled the saving of 2,800 tons of fertilizers and 4,500 tons of CO2 emissions.

"OneSoil solves agricultural problems with satellite imagery and proprietary machine learning algorithms," explains Morten Schmidt, CEO at OneSoil. "OneSoil Map provides insights on 13 crops and fields in 59 countries at both the field and regional level. Our technology and expertise enable farmers to innovate farming practices and take meaningful, data-driven action to safeguard food supply. It also allows us to estimate the scope of food security based on global events."

"Mapbox 3D globe enables OneSoil to process and visualize an enormous amount of worldwide geographic data and deliver powerful insights to the farming industry in a way that boosts sustainability and helps farmers to accurately forecast and optimize crop yields." said Will White, Principal Evangelist at Mapbox. "With flooding and droughts currently impacting places like Kentucky, California, and Nigeria, and more regions in the near future, the need for this innovative technology has never been greater."

