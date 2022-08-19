Sonesta International Hotels Launches Gas Reward with Shell to Provide Savings for Travelers

Sonesta Travel Pass Loyalty Program Members Can Save 30 Cents Per Gallon with the Fuel Rewards® Program at Participating Shell Stations Nationwide, including Quarterly Bonus Offers

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., today announced it is teaming up with Shell to provide travelers with savings on gas through its Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program. Sonesta Travel Pass members who sign up for a Fuel Rewards® membership can receive a one-time discount of $0.30 per gallon at participating Shell locations beginning today and quarterly bonus offers for more gas savings through May 2023.

"At Sonesta, we are excited to team up with Shell and the Fuel Rewards program to help travelers save money at the pump," said Robin Ruttle, Senior Director, Loyalty & Partnerships for Sonesta. "We look forward to offering our Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty members gas savings of 30 cents or more per gallon on their next fill-up to help fuel future road trips."

Sonesta Travel Pass members who sign up for the Fuel Rewards program will receive a one-time discount of $0.25 cents per gallon on their next fill-up at participating Shell locations, in addition to the everyday Fuel Rewards Gold Status offer of $0.05 off per gallon, for a total savings of $0.30 per gallon. The offer is valid now through November 15, with redemptions valid through December 31, 2022. Sonesta Travel Pass members can sign up for Sonesta Travel Pass gas rewards and create a Fuel Rewards account at https://fuelrewards.com/sonesta-join.

"Saving on gas is a great way to kick off a road trip and we're thrilled to grow the Fuel Rewards program by welcoming Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty members through this new collaboration," said Bobby Spence, Vice President and General Manager at PDI, the company powering the Fuel Rewards® program.

Sonesta Travel Pass members who sign up for the Fuel Rewards program will also receive other quarterly bonus offers through May 2023, including:

Holiday Offer - Members can earn a one-time, $1.00 per gallon in fuel savings on their next fill-up at a participating Shell location when they book and complete a two-night stay with any participating Sonesta hotel. The offer is valid from November 15 through February 15, 2023 , with redemptions valid through March 31, 2023 .

Spring Getaway Offer - Members can earn a one-time, $0.50 per gallon fuel savings on their next fill-up at a participating Shell location when they book and complete a one-night stay with any participating Sonesta hotel. The offer is valid from February 15 through May 15, 2023 , with redemptions valid through June 31, 2023 .

Sonesta Travel Pass is free to join and offers extra perks, extra points and extra privileges, including free hotel stays. Learn more and sign up for Sonesta Travel Pass at https://www.sonesta.com/travel-pass or Sonesta's mobile app.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., currently ranked 8th by Smith Travel Research (STR) with 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 15 brands in eight countries. You will find nearly 300 hotels under one of Sonesta's seven brands - Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection - operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Sonesta also owns and franchises eight other brands including - Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; Guest House Extended Stay; Knights Inn; Americas Best Value Inn; Canadas Best Value Inn - with nearly 900 franchised properties across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782). For more information about Red Lion Hotels, visit Redlion.com.

About The Fuel Rewards Program

The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Insights powers and runs the Fuel Rewards® program that serves more than 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to-date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards® members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 14,000 Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards® program and to become an issuing partner, visit fuelingloyalty.com.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. Among PDI solutions are the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy, two popular consumer brands who together represent 15 million monthly active users. For more information about PDI, visit us at pdisoftware.com.

