ALFI INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Alfi, Inc. - ALF

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Alfi, Inc. ("Alfi" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: ALF).

On October 28, 2021, the Company disclosed that it had placed "each of Paul Pereira, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis McIntosh, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Charles Pereira, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, on paid administrative leave" and further that it had "authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters." Then on November 16, 2021, the Company disclosed that it was unable to timely file its quarterly 10-Q report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to "recent changes in the Company's [CEO] and [CFO] and in the Chair of the Audit Committee" as well as requiring "a new independent registered public accounting firm."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Alfi's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

