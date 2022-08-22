AiM Medical Robotics Unveils Prototype of MRI-Compatible Intraoperative Robot for Neurosurgery and Receives Funding from Sontag Foundation Innovation Fund

-- Video demonstration of working prototype now available on company website --

-- Selected as investment for Sontag Foundation's Innovation Fund --

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiM Medical Robotics, a leading developer of MRI-compatible intraoperative robotics for neurosurgery, today announced the unveiling of a prototype of its industry-first robotics platform as well as the receipt of funding from the Sontag Innovation Fund, a wholly-owned venture subsidiary of The Sontag Foundation, one of the largest private funders of brain cancer research in the United States. The Sontag Innovation Fund invests in early stage and innovative technologies with the potential to drive cures and improve the quality of life or life expectancy for brain cancer patients. The investment comes subsequent to the close of AiM's seed financing round, which was announced in March.

"The prototype is a testament to the progress that our company has made so far, bringing us closer to our goal of improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurosurgery and providing cost savings to hospitals by eliminating errors and reducing procedure times," said Bob Cathcart, CEO of AiM. "The Sontag Foundation's commitment to fund innovative advancements towards the treatment of brain tumors perfectly aligns with AiM's core values, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

"Dr. Pilitsis, Prof. Fischer, and the AiM team are developing a groundbreaking and innovative MRI-compatible robotics platform that has the potential to impact the lives of patients across neurological disorders," said Scott Davis, Ph.D., Senior Associate of the Sontag Innovation Fund. "We are encouraged by the team and this technology and hope the investment will attract additional external capital to improve the health status of brain cancer patients."

About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held medical device company currently focused on the development of MRI-compatible advanced robotics that are precision-focused, portable, and can be used with any diagnostic MRI scanner. Follow AiM at www.aimmedrobotics.com and on LinkedIn.

About Sontag Foundation and Sontag Innovation Fund

The Sontag Foundation is one of the largest private funders of brain cancer research, providing over $50 million dollars since its inception in 2002. Its signature Distinguished Scientist Award has supported 61 researchers at 34 major academic institutions. The Sontag Foundation is also the founding sponsor of the Brain Tumor Network, a non-profit provider of personalized brain tumor patient navigation services.

The Sontag Innovation Fund, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Sontag Foundation, provides investments to de-risk and position nascent technologies for subsequent follow-on funding with the goal to accelerate solutions to change the standard of care for brain cancer. All fund returns are redeployed by the Sontag Foundation to further its mission in brain cancer. For more information, visit https://sontagfoundation.org/.

