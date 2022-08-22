Caitlin Rublee, M.D., M.P.H., Named 2022-2024 ABEM NAM Fellow

EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Medicine (NAM) has selected Caitlin Rublee, M.D., M.P.H., as the 2022-2024 ABEM NAM Fellow. She is an assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Department of Environmental and Occupational Health; assistant fellowship director, Climate and Health Science Policy fellowship; and director of the Graduate Medical Education, Climate and Health Program, University of Colorado School of Medicine and Colorado School of Public Health in Aurora, Colorado.

The overall purpose of the ABEM NAM Fellowship is to provide talented, early career, health science scholars in Emergency Medicine the opportunity to participate in evidence-based health care studies that improve patient care outcomes in domestic and global health care systems. During her two-year fellowship, Dr. Rubble will collaborate with eminent researchers, policy experts, and clinicians from across the country; and will help facilitate initiatives convened by the National Academies to provide nonpartisan, evidence-based guidance to national, state, and local policymakers, academic leaders, health care administrators, and the public. Read more about the ABEM NAM Fellowship here.

