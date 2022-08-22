Hyundai Motor America's Kate Fabian Named a 2022 Automotive News Rising Star

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Fabian, director of marketing communications, Hyundai Motor America, has been named a 2022 Automotive News Rising Star. Fabian and her co-honorees are featured in a special section in the Aug. 22 issue of Automotive News.

Kate Fabian, director of marketing communications, Hyundai Motor America, has been named a 2022 Automotive News Rising Star. (PRNewswire)

In her current role, Fabian is responsible for Hyundai's brand strategy and planning, multicultural marketing, media strategy, national and regional dealer advertising, experiential marketing, branded content and social media.

"To be named a 2022 Automotive News Rising Star is an incredible honor, said Fabian. I come to work each day in a field I love surrounded by a great team who inspire me to always be looking for new and better ways to connect with our customers in authentic and culturally relevant ways."

Fabian has been a part of the Hyundai family for over 11 years. She was most recently the senior group manager of marketing at Genesis Motor America, where she was an integral part of the luxury brand's launch and led the marketing and advertising activities in the U.S., including the strategic direction, brand development, national and regional advertising, experiential marketing, digital and social media, brand partnerships and lead generation.

The Rising Stars Automakers and Suppliers program honors U.S.-based auto executives, under the age of 45, on the manufacturing and supply side of the auto industry who have the talent and dedication necessary to become industry leaders of tomorrow. Automotive News has published the list of the industry's up and comers annually since 2014. This year's honorees come from 20 companies and a variety of disciplines — from executive management to purchasing, engineering, mobility and design.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America