The Mach 1 Group Expands Ownership with Mary Bell Love as Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mach 1 Group (Mach 1) – an award-winning, nationally recognized public relations firm – formally announced expanded leadership today, with Mary Bell Love's promotion to partner and Chief Operating Officer.

In the decade since its 2013 founding by revered public relations expert Katherine McLane, Mach 1 has quickly become one of the top public affairs and strategic communications firms in Texas. Joining Mach 1 in 2017, Love has been a driving force in the firm's success, helping to assemble a team of skilled public relations professionals -- former communications directors, press secretaries and journalists recognized for their ability to help clients navigate some of the most arduous public opinion challenges.

"After years in the toughest PR trenches imaginable on campaigns, in agencies, in a governor's office and at the federal level, I founded Mach 1 in 2013 to provide clients with smart, swift and comprehensive communications support," said McLane. "From the moment Mary joined Mach 1 in 2017, her brilliance and devotion to serving clients and growing our business has been unfailing. Her leadership and hard work have contributed to our success in so many ways. I'm thrilled to welcome her as a partner and look forward to continuing to expand the excellent service Mach 1 provides to outstanding clients together. And personally, sharing Mach 1 with Mary, who has become so dear to me, is a fabulous milestone."

Love is a public affairs expert with extensive expertise in media relations, political strategy, crisis management and strategic communication. Under her direction, the boutique firm has served some of the best-known brands and organizations in the U.S. and has grown a reputation as hard-working, driven and excellent. Love's experience and savvy recently earned her a nomination for Austin Business Journal's 2022 Women in Business, which celebrates Central Texas women at the top of their industry.

"Mach 1 is my home, and Katherine is like family to me," Love said. "I could not ask for a better mentor, and I'm honored to continue working alongside her as we grow this firm together. I'm very proud of where we are today – the clients we serve, the incredible talent we have in place – and I'm committed to making us one of the country's most elite crisis and public affairs communication firms."

Love manages a wide breadth of clients for Mach 1 – from higher education institutions and non-profits to trade associations – and, as director of the firm's natural resource practice , specializes in oil and gas, water and electric industry communications. Before joining the Mach 1 Group, Love served as Director of Special Projects and Public Affairs, respectively, for the Chairman of the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC). Notably, Love is one of the only recent Railroad Commission executive staffers to work in public relations.

