New Survey Reveals Rising Demand for Locums Staffing That Combines Telehealth, Advanced Practitioners and Locum Tenens Coverage

Research study conducted by LocumTenens.com finds nearly 90 percent of healthcare facilities already use locum tenens staffing – and more than half who don't plan to in the coming year

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LocumTenens.com recently surveyed healthcare leaders from across the country to get a clearer view of the challenges they are facing and to better understand how hospitals and medical practices are adapting how they deliver patient care. Its findings – which are detailed in a just-released Innovation & Flexibility: Journey to Sustainable Healthcare Report – uncovered new interest in alternative models of staffing, including a growing use of locum tenens staff and improving patient access to care with advanced practice providers (APPs) and telehealth expansion. A picture of hybrid staffing strategies that include elements of all three is emerging: locum tenens as a core staffing strategy, with more APPs in service, and more telehealth coverage.

"Healthcare leaders recognize the impact the gig economy is having on their workforce. They are evolving their hiring models to reflect a new appreciation for the flexibility that hybrid staffing models represent," said Chris Franklin, president of LocumTenens.com. "Solely relying on traditional staffing models and solutions won't work anymore. Through staffing innovation, hospitals are actively seeking options to improve access to care with more sustainable models."

Highlights from the survey, which can be found here, include:

All things considered, the biggest concerns for healthcare facilities are attracting talent, retaining talent, and avoiding burnout.

Nearly 57 percent of facilities who have not used locums staffing in the past are planning to use it in the next year.

The use of APPs in combination with physicians as a strategy is growing, with 73.9 percent affirmatively responding to the question, "Do you plan to expand APP coverage?"

The Innovation & Flexibility: Journey to Sustainable Healthcare Report was compiled utilizing data from an original survey conducted by LocumTenens.com. The survey of healthcare leaders represents a broad range of facility types and sizes. The data was compiled and analyzed by experts in the healthcare industry to formulate the insights within this report.

