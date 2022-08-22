StorageMart to Enter the Nampa, ID Area with New Acquisition

Family-owned, international self storage company acquires new property in Nampa, ID.

NAMPA, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart adds to its Idaho portfolio with the acquisition of the Stor-All Self Storage company. The acquisition brings 128,293 total net rentable square feet which includes 845 drive-up self storage units and will begin transitioning to operate under StorageMart management effective immediately.

This acquisition in Nampa will receive the standard StorageMart renovations to ensure the brand's promise of easy, clean storage is being met. Upgrades to the property will include enhanced LED lighting, as well as the installation of an Open Tech Gate, offering renters contactless entry onto the property through the "StorageMart Unlocked" app.

"This acquisition has been a long time coming, but we are very excited to finally add Nampa to our portfolio. The Idaho area is rich with opportunities to bring the StorageMart promise of easy, clean storage to the local community, and it came at just the right time." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

