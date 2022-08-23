BITWAVE JOINS XERO APP STORE AS CERTIFIED APP PARTNER

Enterprise-focused digital asset finance platform eases the management of tax and accounting for cryptocurrency, DeFi, and NFTs in new Xero App Store integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwave , an enterprise-focused digital asset finance platform designed to manage the intersection of cryptocurrency tax, accounting, and compliance, announced that it has joined the Xero App Store as a certified app partner. The Bitwave app is now globally available in the Xero App Store.

As a certified app partner, Bitwave gives Xero users a way to account for crypto-currency and digital asset transactions. Bitwave users can do crypto revenue recognition, account for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) transactions, and handle Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) bookkeeping in one place.

"We're excited to join the Xero App Store to offer our platform to Xero customers," said Pat White, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwave. "As a Xero App Store app partner, we support small businesses who are discovering digital assets and the potential they hold for their clients."

Bitwave is purpose-built to help finance and accounting professionals mitigate the challenges of operating with digital assets, featuring robust functionality from transaction reconciliation into existing ERP solutions to accounts receivable/payable, bill pay, treasury management, and more.

The Xero App Store allows small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to discover and purchase apps to help run their business, while helping app partners grow on the Xero platform, a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses.

"Bitwave is delighted to be recognized as a Xero App Store app partner," continued White. "We look forward to working with Xero and connecting with an array of small businesses beginning their journey into digital assets."

The new Bitwave integration with Xero is available in the Xero App Store here . For more information on Bitwave, please visit Bitwave.io .

Xero users can see Bitwave in action at Xerocon New Orleans, August 24-25, 2022. Xerocon is the annual event for cloud accounting leaders from across the United States and Canada. "We are excited to exhibit at Xerocon NOLA 2022 and to connect with the Xero user community in New Orleans later this week," said Amy Kalnoki, Bitwave COO and Co-Founder. We are excited to share how businesses using Xero can account for their crypto and digital asset transactions with Bitwave."

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the first digital asset finance platform designed specifically to manage the intersection of cryptocurrency tax, accounting, and compliance, transforming unmanaged risk into strategic business advantage by enabling the financial revolution made possible by cryptocurrency. Bitwave powers bookkeeping, accounting, tax tracking, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and treasury management for Decentralized Finance (DeFi), crypto, and NFTs.

The platform is used by accounting, operations and financial professionals who are eager to tap into all of the potential digital assets but have lacked the proper accounting protocols to do so in the past. Bitwave was founded in 2018 by technology entrepreneurs Pat White and Amy Kalnoki and is based in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, bitwave.io .

