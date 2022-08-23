Conductive Energy Participating in the Reuters Industry Transition Event - Delivering Deep Decarbonization in The Hard to Abate Sectors

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CONDUCTIVE ENERGY INC. (the "Company" or "Conductive"), a leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology company, is scheduled to participate on a leadership panel on day one of the Reuters Industry Transition 2022 event on September 28th in San Diego, California, USA.

Panel Topic: Who will lead through the next frontier of climate action and deliver decarbonization across hard to abate industries?



Time and Date: 4:00pm Pacific Time, Wednesday September 28th, 2022



Event: Reuters Industry Transition



Event Link: https://events.reutersevents.com/energy-transition/industry-usa



Panel Participant: Haafiz Hasham, Chief Executive Officer, Conductive Energy Inc.

About Conductive Energy Inc.

Conductive is one of the first direct lithium extraction companies that have an end-to-end solution for producing battery-grade lithium carbonate (LCE) from lithium bearing brine resources. The company is involved in multiple projects across North America. For more information about Conductive, visit www.conductive.energy .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect the current expectations of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Conductive. This presentation may use words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the inherent risks and uncertainties of technology development, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

