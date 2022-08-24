Shop Local
Airbnb to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that VP of Finance, Ellie Mertz, will speak at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7, beginning at 5:45am PT / 8:45am ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore28/abnb/2317343. A replay will be made available for 90 days following the event on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

