Comerica to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference; Announces Details for Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

Comerica to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference; Announces Details for Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Comerica logo (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

Comerica Incorporated also provided details for its third quarter 2022 earnings call on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference:

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022



TIME: 11 a.m. CT / 12 p.m. ET



PARTICIPATING: Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Herzog, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Sefzik, Executive Director, Commercial Bank

Darlene Persons and Kelly Gage, Investor Relations



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for six months) is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live presentation on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call:

DATE: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022



TIME: 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET



PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (877) 336-4440 or (409) 207-6984

(Event ID No. 4619582)



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated