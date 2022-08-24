Tagore Introduces Advanced Dual-Channel Ultra-Low Noise Amplifier with Integrated Fail-Safe RF Switch for 5G Infrastructure and TDD mMIMO Application

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tagore Technology Inc., a pioneer of high-power, low-current GaN-based RF switches, today announced the introduction of the TSL8329M, a dual-channel Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) with an integrated RF switch, and multichip module. Designed for demanding applications, the module operates from 3.3 GHz to 4.2GHz. This dual channel module is architected with cascading, two-stage LNA and a high-power GaN-based fail-safe RF switch. The TSL8329M is well-suited for 5G infrastructure and TDD massive MIMO system.

"With integrated dual-channel RF front end, the high performance TSL8329M is well suited for the most demanding 5G infrastructure radios, small cells and massive MIMO system. The footprint and pinouts allow easy adaption in complex MIMO configurations", said Klaus Buehring, Tagore Technology's Chief Marketing Officer.

The TSL8329M has NF of 1 dB with 32 dB of gain at 3.6 GHz with an output third-order intercept point (OIP3) of 35 dBm. In bypass mode, the LNA provides 13 dB of gain. In power-down mode, the device draws 5 mA. In transmit operation, when RF inputs are connected to a termination pin (TERM-CHA or TERM-CHB), the switch provides a low insertion loss of 0.45 dB at 3.6GHz and handles LTE average power (9 dB peak to average ratio (PAR)) of 43 dBm for full lifetime operation. The device comes in a RoHS compliant, compact, 6 mm × 6 mm, 40-lead LFCSP.

Specifications

PN /

Reference

Design Freq

Range



(GHz) Test Condition Gain/ IL



(dB) NF



(dB) Max input

power / OP1

(dBm) OIP3



(dBm) Vdd



(V) Package TSL8329

M - EVB -

A

3.3-4.2 TX: 5V, 400uA

@3.6GHz IL: 0.45

Max input

power:43Avg,

9dB PAR 70 5 6mm*6mm

QFN-40 RX-HG: 5V,90mA @3.6GHz Gain: 32 1 OP1:20 35 RX-LG: 5V, 45mA

@3.6GHz Gain: 13 0.9 OP1:10.5 23.5

For full datasheets and samples contact Tagore Technology's Sales representative at rfgan@tagoretech.com

About Tagore Technology

Tagore Technology was founded in January 2011 to pioneer Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor technology for Radio Frequency (RF) and power management applications. We are a fabless semiconductor company with design centers in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA and Kolkata, India. Our R&D team is dedicated to developing disruptive solutions leveraging wide bandgap technologies that help address RF and power design challenges for our customers and accelerate time-to-market for a wide range of applications. For more information visit www.tagoretech.com

For further information please contact:

Name: Anindita Ray

Email: ray0521@tagoretech.com

