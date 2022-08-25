GATC Health Appoints Medical AI Veteran Robert Keith Sorrentino, MD as Chief Medical Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health, a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced Robert Keith Sorrentino, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. As an internationally recognized physician, executive and informaticist, Dr. Sorrentino is uniquely qualified to enhance the growth and success of the company's expansive AI platform for drug discovery and optimization and advanced diagnostics.

GATC Health, a science and technology company utilizing AI for drug discovery, appoints Dr. Sorrentino as CMO

Before joining GATC Health, Dr. Sorrentino previously founded and served as chief executive officer of AI for Healthcare Consultants, a consulting firm focused on serving novel technology companies that utilize AI and machine learning for clinical services and pharmaceutical development. He is an expert in operating system design, large database architecture, analytic algorithms, AI and machine learning, as well as information security, programming, and database languages. Dr. Sorrentino has also co-authored multiple patents and peer-reviewed papers describing a variety of exceptional analytics during his tenure as chief medical scientist at the IBM Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY. He also previously served as the chief medical officer for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation (TCRHCC), the hospital and clinics owned by the Navajo Nation, which serves more than 100,000 tribal members.

"Dr. Sorrentino has been a fundamental addition to the GATC Health team over the last several months as a consultant, and we are beyond thrilled to officially welcome him to the team as our Chief Medical Officer," said Jeff Moses, President of GATC Health. "As a proven leader and expert in medical informatics, AI and biotechnology, Dr. Sorrentino is already a key contributor to a number of our current projects, including diabetes predictive marker identification, preventative medication development, opioid dependency projects, and the development of products, strategy and marketing for predictive health reports to risk-bearers like physician medical groups and insurers, reinsurers, and others."

Dr. Sorrentino continues to be instrumental in helping the company develop a strategy for implementing, in conjunction with key partners, the international adoption of GATC Health's powerful disease risk prediction tools to help close the pronounced "health gap" between developing and first-world countries. He is additionally working with the company's technology team to ensure GATC Health's systems communicate effectively with a number of potential sequencing and diagnostics partners.

"The innovative AI technology, dedicated leadership and sheer potential of GATC Health is unrivaled in this space," said Dr. Sorrentino. "I am honored to share my clinical, technical and informatics acumen with this exceptional team that is committed to bringing forth the resources for identifying and characterizing predispositions for diseases and their sequalae. Enhanced drug discovery capabilities facilitate the identification of new effective therapeutic agents to mitigate the effects of these chronic diseases. This approach provides the quickest and safest path to drug discovery while dramatically lowering the costs of development, testing, and approval by regulatory agencies worldwide. Those same technologies also enable the identification of innovative therapeutic uses for existing medications."

Dr. Sorrentino received his degree in physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his advanced information systems training at MIT and Harvard University. He was appointed to MIT's professional sponsored research staff where his work focused on a major inter-university project, funded by The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), to advance the state of the art of informatics platforms for the social and behavioral sciences, and to support U.S. strategic defense initiatives. This work included some of the first "Big Data" projects, with applicability to healthcare analytics, statistics, and modeling, as used in, for example, genomic research.

He received his MD degree from the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, and his residency training in family medicine from UCLA and its affiliated institutions, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Sorrentino achieved board certification in both emergency medicine and family medicine and was elected as chief of emergency medicine and medical staff vice president at a high-acuity hospital in Arizona, subsequently serving as its interim chief of staff for nearly two years. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a pioneering technology company using whole genome analysis and multiomics-based artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug discovery. The company's patented AI platform reduces risk, time and costs for life science companies by digitally reproducing the human body to find non-obvious answers to biology's most complex questions. GATC Health is accelerating healthcare's transition to predictive, individualized medicine.

