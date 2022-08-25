SilverSneakers Pursues GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title on Facebook Live

Help celebrate 30 years of SilverSneakers by participating in a record-setting attempt!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans, is attempting to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Most viewers of a dance fitness livestream on Facebook. The record-setting attempt is part of SilverSneakers' 30th anniversary celebration.

SilverSneakers Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health) (PRNewswire)

The attempt will take place on August 31, 2022, from 2:30-3:00 p.m. ET, and is open to the public. SilverSneakers needs at least 1,500 people to join the livestream to set the record. Attendees can RSVP for the Facebook Live event at https://www.facebook.com/events/587351202976595/. A Facebook account is not required to join the public event.

The Facebook Live class will be hosted by SilverSneakers National Trainer Jenny O'Callaghan who will lead a 30-minute dance fitness routine. O'Callaghan is one of the 21 National Trainers who teach SilverSneakers LIVE classes through SilverSneakers.com. The team has been teaching members choreography to prepare for this record-setting attempt, but she says no experience is necessary to join the livestream on August 31.

"After more than 23 years of being an instructor for SilverSneakers, I'm thrilled to be hosting the class attempting to set this world record," said O'Callaghan. "To be part of the SilverSneakers community is incredible. This record-setting attempt is an opportunity for anyone to experience and celebrate what we see every day – active seniors joining together to have fun and improve their health. This program is powerfully impacting the lives of seniors every day and I'm grateful to be on the journey."

SilverSneakers has experienced extensive growth over the past 30 years, starting as a chair-based fitness class in two Arizona cities. Today, it provides members with access to virtual fitness classes, social opportunities and mental enrichment, and a wide range of in-person group fitness classes and access to up to 22,000 locations nationwide.

"To me, there's no better way to celebrate 30 incredible years of SilverSneakers than by attempting to set a world record," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health. "SilverSneakers is more than a fitness program for our members, it's a community of support and friendship. I am excited and proud to be joining in on the fun to set a world record."

In September, SilverSneakers will host a large, online 30th anniversary celebration event for its members. Visit SilverSneakers30.com to learn more about the influence of the program and the 30th Anniversary celebration. Seniors can find out if they're eligible for SilverSneakers at SilverSneakers.com.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health®, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc., is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

Contact:

Debbie Jacobson

Tivity Health

(480) 444-5204

Debbie.jacobson@tivityhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tivity Health, Inc.