ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies Announces Signing of Definitive Agreements for $30 Million of Convertible Notes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies ("ProSomnus"), the leader in patient-preferred medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced the execution of definitive agreements with institutional investors led by funds affiliated with or managed by Cohanzick Management, LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC. The financing will support the previously announced, pending merger of ProSomnus and Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. ("Lakeshore"). The closing of the convertible debt financing is conditioned upon, among other things, the closing of the business combination prior to December 10, 2022. The notes will be issued by the combined company. The combined company is expected to change its name to ProSomnus, Inc. and its class A common stock is expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OSA".

"The financing is an important step toward closing our business combination with Lakeshore. Together with Lakeshore's remaining cash in trust, this facility will materially strengthen ProSomnus's balance sheet as we begin life as a public company later this year," said Len Liptak, ProSomnus's Chief Executive Officer. "Taking ProSomnus public is about accessing the resources needed to execute our multi-pronged, strategic growth plan. This facility will be a key component in our ability to drive growth and raise awareness of the value ProSomnus devices bring to patients, physicians and Dental Sleep Medicine providers seeking a more effective treatment for what is a dangerous and highly prevalent disease."

"We believe ProSomnus is at the forefront of treatment for OSA and anticipate rapid but disciplined growth in the future," said David Sherman on behalf of the lenders. "We expect ProSomnus devices will deliver significant value-added features that offer improved comfort, efficacy, and other advantages over other intraoral devices and CPAP to users at the highest standard of care. Those competitive advantages will be complemented by the launch of ProSomnus's next-generation device, which will feature integrated remote monitoring capabilities that will be an important tool for healthcare providers treating OSA patients. We look forward to supporting the company in the coming years."

Projected Use of Proceeds

As a key component of the pending business combination with Lakeshore, ProSomnus, Inc. intends to use a portion of the proceeds of the facility to fund multiple strategic growth initiatives, many of which are already underway. Among these is the continued growth of the sales team, which will be charged with enhancing ProSomnus' footprint not only in the core US market, but also expand the Company's presence outside of the US. The Company also plans to complete the development of its next-generation Oral Appliance Therapy, which features embedded sensors allowing sleep physicians to monitor their patients during the critical night hours. Other initiatives will include investments in next-gen manufacturing techniques, as well as efforts to raise public awareness of OSA and the value-added features of the ProSomnus Oral Appliance Therapy devices.

Key Transaction Terms

The debt being issued to various institutional parties consists of $30 million of debt comprised of two tranches: $15 million of senior secured convertible notes and $15 million of junior secured convertible notes with maturities of 36 months and 40 months, respectively. Post issuance, within 12 months, the debt will be DTC eligible for secondary trading. Neither note has scheduled amortization. The senior debt has an initial conversion price of $13.00, to be reset at 5% premium to market price six and twelve months after closing, subject to a floor. The subordinated debt has an initial conversion price of $11.50, to be reset to a 5% premium to the market price six and twelve months after close and subject to a floor.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint placement agents on the PIPE. Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as M&A advisor to Lakeshore. Solomon Partners and Gordon Pointe Capital, LLC are acting as financial advisors to ProSomnus.

Company Overview

ProSomnus is a pioneer of precision, mass-customized Oral Appliance Therapy devices to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Precision Oral Appliance Therapy is a new option for treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea, where each ProSomnus device is highly personalized and digitally manufactured to match the anatomy and treatment plan for each patient. A growing number of scientific reports indicate ProSomnus devices as the most effective treatment for mild to moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea. ProSomnus devices are the only Oral Appliance Therapy devices to demonstrate efficacy on par with CPAP for mild to moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea and adherence that exceeds the recommended seven hours of sleep per night. Additionally, clinical investigations have shown a mitigation of common dental side effects, better economics for payers and providers, and patient preference over predicate devices.

With more than 150,000 devices prescribed, patients report that ProSomnus's patented devices are more comfortable, easier to use and less invasive than CPAP therapy and traditional oral appliance therapy devices. ProSomnus devices cost approximately 2.3 times less than CPAP over a three-year period and an estimated 20 times less than hypoglossal nerve stimulation. ProSomnus devices are authorized by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea is the recurring collapse of the airway during sleep, resulting in oxygen shortages and abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking. In addition to daytime sleepiness, Obstructive Sleep Apnea is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. Patients with untreated Obstructive Sleep Apnea are 23 times more likely to suffer a heart attack and four times more likely to have a stroke. It is estimated that approximately one billion people worldwide and over 74 million people in North America suffer from Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Approximately 56 million of those 74 million people in North America are undiagnosed.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

