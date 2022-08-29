90s Pop Star Jennifer Paige Joins the Walk of Arts Lineup

INVERNESS, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistid Ink is proud to announce that 90s pop star Jennifer Paige has joined the Walk of Arts lineup! The Walk of Arts is a full-day event taking place on September 3rd, 2022, in Liberty Park, Inverness, Florida. Featuring a sidewalk chalk competition for children aged 5-18, over 30 vendors, a gaming center, a performing arts space, and a cosplay area, this event has a little something for everyone of all ages.

And the music lineup just got even better!

Jennifer's hit song CRUSH sat on the Billboard Top Charts for over 25 weeks in 1998 and has been featured in movies and TV shows like Resident Evil, 90210, and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and currently has over 28 million views on Youtube.

Jennifer joins the Walk of Arts after the event's original headliner, Tiffany, had to cancel her Florida tour dates last minute due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Walk of Arts features a full-day music lineup with local, regional, and international artists! Gracing the WOA stage will be CHS Breez', Taking Anderson, Gypsy Sparrow, Shawn Scheller & the Contenders, Actual Bank Robbers, and Kind Villain. International superstar Jennifer Paige will be closing out the show.

The event is free to attend. Registration for the youth sidewalk chalk competition is free but does have to be completed in advance. Chalk is provided upon check-in, and drawings have to meet the theme: Citrus County Wildlife. Over $4,200 in prizes are available for the winners in each age category. The competition will be judged by two local award-winning artists, Danny Belden and David Kellner, in addition to Paramount TV's Ink Master contestants Aaron Is and Robbie Rippol.

"The Walk of Arts is designed to draw awareness to the visual and performing arts industries - and to show our community's youth that there are viable careers in the arts," Elisha Belden, co-owner of Twistid Ink, states. "We want those with a passion for the arts to understand that is more than just a hobby – but rather a way of life."

The Walk of Arts is a free event to attend and is suitable for all ages. Kicking off at 10 am for general attendees, this event is open to the general public. To check out the lineup or register a child, click on over to www.twistidink.com/woa .

Media Contact: Elisha Belden at info@twistidink.com

