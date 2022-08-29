Calvetti Ferguson Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Texas A&M Ventures

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M Ventures has signed a multi-year partnership with Calvetti Ferguson that will see one of the top accounting and advisory firms as a proud partner of Texas A&M Athletics for the foreseeable future.

"We are thrilled to welcome Calvetti Ferguson to the Texas A&M Athletics family and thank them for their year-round support of Aggie athletics. We cannot wait to kick off this partnership this fall in Kyle Field," said Clay Harris, Texas A&M Ventures General Manager.

This comprehensive partnership is set to span across the entire athletics calendar year, aligning Calvetti Ferguson with Fall, Winter, and Spring sports as well as a digital and social presence through 12th Man channels. Calvetti Ferguson is set to enhance the fan experience as the presenting sponsor of the Legacy Club in Kyle Field.

"We are honored to continue showing our support of Texas A&M and the programs of Texas A&M Athletics," said Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner at Calvetti Ferguson.

"Over the past several years, our firm has been actively involved with Mays Business School's recruitment process as our firm's values align with the core values and great leadership skills of these students and former students. We are thrilled to further align Calvetti Ferguson with Texas A&M as they provide an incredibly exciting gameday experience. We look forward to being a part of this great tradition and enhancing the college game day experience."

The co-founders of Calvetti Ferguson, Jim Calvetti, class of '91, and Jason Ferguson, class of '94, both graduated from Texas A&M University. Jim is on the Accounting Advisory Council supporting Calvetti Ferguson's partnership with Mays Business School. Jim and Jason have both raised current and former Texas A&M students of their own.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

About Texas A&M Ventures

Texas A&M Ventures is the official multimedia rights partner for all things Texas A&M University. Texas A&M Ventures is the College Station-based LEARFIELD team strategically focused to work with Texas A&M Athletics to develop new ways to work with business partners. Among the numerous opportunities available for engaging with fans, alumni and the Texas A&M campus community include television, radio, hospitality, fan zone, signage, titleship, promotions, print, 12th Man TV, and exposure on www.12thman.com.

