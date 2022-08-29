Cardiff Oncology to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Provide a Clinical and Corporate Update on September 12, 2022

Event to feature discussions on the planned development pathway for onvansertib in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer and updates on other development programs

Event to take place at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, September 12, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to provide a clinical and corporate update on Monday, September 12, 2022. The event will feature discussions on the planned development pathway for onvansertib in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer and updates on other development programs. In addition, company management will provide data updates from ongoing clinical trials.

Details on the conference call and webcast can be found below.

Date: September 12, 2022 Time: 4:30 PM ET Webcast Link: Here U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-9208 International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6784 Conference ID: 13731618





A replay of the webcast will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website after its conclusion.

Cardiff Oncology management will also participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York.

The Baird Global Healthcare Conference on September 13 th

The H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14th .

Conference details will be made available in the coming weeks.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SOC. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:

James Levine

Chief Financial Officer

858-952-7670

jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

315-879-8192

ajobe@lifescicomms.com

