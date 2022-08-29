Nutex Health Named 2022 Innovation Award Honoree by The Houston Business Journal

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that it has been named an honoree for the Houston Business Journal's 2022 Houston Innovation Awards.

Nutex Health is one of 14 companies that have been selected for the Houston Business Journal's Fourth Annual Houston Innovation Awards. According to the Houston Business Journal, to qualify for this honor, "a company's product, procedure, business evolution or other innovation must have been implemented in the past 16 to 18 months and must have contributed to the growth of the business."

Since its merger with Clinigence Holdings on April 1, 2022 and listing on NASDAQ on April 4, Nutex Health's business model has evolved from standalone micro hospitals to include a cloud-based population health data analytics platform as well as risk-bearing independent practice associations (IPAs) which are in the process of being launched around some of its hospitals.

"We are very honored to be named a recipient of this Innovation award. The concept of a micro hospital integrated with an IPA is a unique concept, and we hope to replicate this model around the country in the very near future. We believe that our model will deliver higher-quality care that is also more cost-efficient," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nutex Health.

The honorees will be featured in the Houston Business Journal's September 23 weekly edition. There will also be an awards luncheon on Thursday, September 22, at the Marriott Marquis Downtown from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. is a physician-led, technology-enabled healthcare services company with approximately 1500 employees nationwide and is partnered with over 800 physicians. The Company has two divisions: a Hospital division and a Population Health Management division. The Hospital division currently owns and operates 21 facilities in eight different states. The division implements and operates different innovative health care models, including micro hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organizations (MSOs), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully combine our legacy operations of the combined company, to execute our growth strategy, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

View original content:

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.