RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2022

SECOND QUARTER (APRIL-JUNE 2022)

Order intake SEK 212.5 M (189,8)

Net sales SEK 160.2 M (154.6)

Operating loss SEK 19.5 M (-22.5)

Loss after tax SEK 19.7 M (-16.5)

Loss per share before/after dilution SEK -0.58 (-0.48)

Cash flow SEK 16.7 M (-74.4)

Order backlog SEK 1,540.3 M (1,221.2) at the end of the period

HALF-YEAR (JANUARY-JUNE 2022)

Order intake SEK 485.0 M (334.9)

Net sales SEK 368.4 M (316.7)

Operating profit SEK 10.0 M (-10.2)

Loss after tax SEK -0.4 M (-9.4)

Loss per share before/after dilution SEK -0.01 (-0.27)

Cash flow SEK 52.0 M (-41.6)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

RaySearch signed an agreement with Region Västerbotten to provide RayStation to Norrlands universitetssjukhus.

RayStation 12A, the latest version of RaySearch's treatment planning system, was launched. In this version deep learning segmentation is included for all users. Further, new features for brachytherapy were launched.

RayCare 6A, the latest version or RaySearch's information onchology system, was launched. The launch includes important enhancements to all major areas of the product as well as enhanced connectivity with other hospital information systems.

MedAustron in Austria becomes the first hospital in the world to use the treatment control system RayCommand to treat patients.

RaySearch signed a collaboration agreement with GE Healthcare to develop new solutions for radiation therapy simulation and treatment planning workflow. GE Healthcare has a big business within medical technology with around 48,000 employees globally.

Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital placed an order for RayStation and became RaySearch's first customer in Hong Kong within the proton therapy segment.

Seoul National University Hospital placed an order for RayStation.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

RaySearch awarded treatment planning system tender at University of New Mexico .

Harris Health System placed an order for RayStation.

Seoul National University Hospital placed an order for RayCare.

The total order value of the above orders amounts to SEK 41.3 M .

Henrik Bergentoft was appointed new CFO at RaySearch and will take up his position November 15, 2022 .

