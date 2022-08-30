Allegro Senior Living Introduces Allegro Fort Lauderdale, Providing a New, Premier, Lifestyle-Driven Community for Florida Seniors in a Prime Waterfront Location

Allegro Fort Lauderdale draws on 45+ years of premier senior living experience with an enviable locale, stunning views, first-class amenities, and individualized focus on resident needs with independent, assisted, and memory care living options

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegro Senior Living , a premier senior living operator, is expanding its Florida presence with Allegro Fort Lauderdale , its 12th community in the state. With more than 45 years of premier senior living experience, Allegro is focused on a singular mission for its new Fort Lauderdale community – to provide a state-of-the-art community and experience for area seniors.

Allegro Senior Living introduces Allegro Fort Lauderdale, a new, premier, lifestyle-driven community for Florida seniors in a prime waterfront location. Allegro Fort Lauderdale draws on 45+ years of premier senior living experience with an enviable locale, stunning views, first-class amenities, and individualized focus on resident needs with independent, assisted, and memory care living options. (Photo: Allegro Senior Living) (PRNewswire)

With this unique, waterfront locale, Allegro Fort Lauderdale brings an extraordinary lifestyle offering to the area.

With this unique, waterfront locale, Allegro Fort Lauderdale brings an extraordinary lifestyle offering to the area with 188 units and stunning views of the adjacent waterway and Atlantic Ocean. Conveniently located at 1290 N. Federal Highway, Allegro Fort Lauderdale is close to countless area attractions, dining and the beach.

The 188-unit, eight-level community was designed with modern sensibilities at every turn and offers independent, assisted living, and memory care. The community is more than 280,000 square feet and boasts a variety of offerings and services including multiple indoor and outdoor dining and entertaining options, a two-story theater, Sky Lounge, salon and spa, fitness and wellness center, pool, outdoor fireplace and fire pit, bourbon and whiskey lounge, boardwalk, outdoor gardens, dog park, housekeeping, valet parking, transportation, boat access and more.

"Allegro Fort Lauderdale offers the quintessential vision of the Florida lifestyle, catering to the very best that senior living has to offer," said Douglas Schiffer, president and chief operating officer of Allegro Senior Living. "With Allegro Fort Lauderdale, we are reinforcing our presence on the east coast, marking our fourth location in South Florida and 12th in the state. Waterfront views and an enviable locale create an individualized experience that is uniquely tailored to our residents' lifestyles."

The development of Allegro Fort Lauderdale is led by Alliance Residential Company , a nationwide residential real estate developer with a regional office in Boca Raton, Fla. Alliance is working with local firms MSA Architects and FLYNN Engineering on the design and construction of the community, among others, and Allegro Senior Living will assume management and oversight of the community.

"Alliance Residential is excited to partner with Allegro Senior Living on this project that will combine our lifestyle expertise with the hospitality and care experience of Allegro," said Robert Hall, Alliance Residential Managing Director. "We are creating a unique, one-of-a-kind project that will help set a new standard in Fort Lauderdale."

Allegro Fort Lauderdale will bring more than 115 jobs to the area, hiring at all levels including management, medical and care, dining, activities, transportation, maintenance and housekeeping. The location will begin sales in September 2022 with a residential opening expected in mid-to-late 2023.

Allegro currently operates 19 senior living communities in the United States, with approximately 2,652 units. More information about this new community can be requested at www.allegroliving.com/senior-living-fort-lauderdale.html . Immediate sales inquiries can call 954-883-9903 or visit the pre-sale office at 1137 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33304 beginning in September 2022.

About Alliance Residential Company

Alliance Residential Company is one of the largest and most active rental residential real estate developers in the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with 19 regional offices, Alliance is focused on the development, construction and acquisition of residential communities across 16 states and 39 metropolitan markets. Alliance develops high-end Broadstone multifamily communities, Prose quality workforce housing, Holden senior housing communities, and Silveray build to rent communities. Additionally, Alliance created Alliance Industrial to expand into industrial warehouse and distribution development. For more information, visit www.allresco.com .

About Allegro Senior Living

Allegro Senior Living specializes in the development and management of luxury retirement communities, bringing over 45 years of experience to its role of providing a vibrant lifestyle for seniors who want and deserve more. The company creates and sustains distinctive senior living communities, each a unique reflection of the surrounding neighborhood and the discerning seniors who choose to make Allegro their home. Allegro Senior Living is backed by the substantial experience of its parent company, St. Louis, Missouri-based Love Companies. Since 1875, the Love Companies have provided dependable and stable service in the finance, commercial real estate and banking industries. For more information, visit www.allegroliving.com .

