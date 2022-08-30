The official beer sponsor of the NFL is bringing fans closer to the game they love with "Kickoff Beers," refreshed limited-edition team packaging, and a new NFT project

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 21+ NFL fans, the season starts with Bud Light! Nothing embodies the excitement of the start of a new NFL season better than the crack of the first beer. That's why the beer brand that has become synonymous with football is getting fans across the country hyped-up for the upcoming season.

BUD LIGHT ‘CRACKS OPEN’ NFL SEASON BY CELEBRATING FANS’ FIRST BEER (PRNewswire)

"As the official beer sponsor of the NFL and the #1 best-selling beer brand in America, we know there is nothing quite like the excitement of football season coming back," said Alissa Heinerscheid, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. "We're helping fans everywhere start the season right, bringing to life the magical sound of a crisp Bud Light being opened and kickstarting the best time of year."

Crack Open the Season with "Kickoff Beers," New Content Featuring NFL Stars

To kick off the NFL season and excite fans no matter where they are, Bud Light is bringing the harmonious sound of Bud Light being cracked open to life with "Kickoff Beers." Featuring NFL stars Travis Kelce and George Kittle, "Kickoff Beers" remixes an iconic NFL theme song using the sound of Bud Light's being opened. There will be a :15 version of the spot that will broadcast nationally throughout the duration of the NFL season.

Bud Light is also bringing "Kickoff Beers" to Hard Rock Stadium during opening weekend. Prior to the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriot kick-off, one lucky fan will 'crack open the season' with an inaugural toast of Bud Light in front of fellow fans!

Limited-Edition Bud Light NFL Packaging Returns to Honor Team Fandom

Bud Light is once again helping 21+ fans rep their favorite team with the return of its limited-edition NFL team packaging that honors 24 teams and their fans' respective rally cries and cheers. The new packaging also includes a "For the Fans" pack to rally fans no matter which team they rep. Beginning today, the new Bud Light limited-edition packaging will be available nationally wherever Bud Light is sold.

Bud Light's NFL Team Packaging Hits the Metaverse

If Bud Light's limited-edition NFL team packaging isn't enough for fans in the real world, they can now also look to the metaverse. In partnership with the NFL, Bud Light is launching "Bud Light x NFL Ultimate Fandom," a new NFT collection which will provide diehard fans an opportunity to engage with Bud Light and their favorite team at a whole new level. Each collectible is designed to replicate Bud Light's limited-edition NFL packaging across all 32 teams in a digital world. Owning one of the new "Bud Light x NFL Ultimate Fandom" digital collectibles will automatically unlock entry into a survivor pick'em tournament where fans can compete to win a number of prizes, including NFL jerseys, a year's worth of beer, and even tickets to Super Bowl LVII. The new collection will go on sale later this season, but 21+ NFL fans can sign up now to learn more about it at: budlight.com/nft.

To learn more about how Bud Light is kicking off the NFL season, visit BudLight.com/KickoffBeers and follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight, and on Instagram at @BudLight.

About Bud Light

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light NEXT, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com .

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Press Contacts

Bud Light

Michael Goon

Media@anheuser-busch.com

3PM

Sherman Fabes

sfabes@webershandwick.com

BUD LIGHT ‘CRACKS OPEN’ NFL SEASON BY CELEBRATING FANS’ FIRST BEER (PRNewswire)

BUD LIGHT ‘CRACKS OPEN’ NFL SEASON BY CELEBRATING FANS’ FIRST BEER (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bud Light