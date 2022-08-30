Gamescom Expo A Success for Challenger Brand Asetek SimSports™

Debut of Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals and Showcase of 27Nm Invicta™ Wheel Base and Ecosystem

AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals as well as a preview of its Invicta™ Direct Drive Wheel Base and Forte™ Formula Wheel received high acclaim by sim racers and motorsports reviewers when unveiled at the Gamescom Expo in Cologne, Germany, last week.

Asetek SimSports™ exhibited products from its upcoming line of wheel bases and wheels, including a prototype of its top of the line Invicta™ Wheel Base with 27Nm of torque and a quick-release system and its Forte™ Formula wheel. Also on display was its growing portfolio of sim racing pedals including the premium performance Invicta™, high-performance high-value Forte™ and the limited edition Pagani-branded sim racing pedal set.

Gamescom 2022 is the world's largest gaming event and trade fair for computer and video games. It brings together gamers, including Sim Racers, from around the world to compete in e-sports competitions and to experience the very latest in games and gaming gear.

"At Gamecom in Germany, we were able to test prototype versions of Asetek SimSport's first direct drive wheel base and one of their upcoming steering wheels," said Thomas Harrison-Lord of Traxion.GG. "In action, we can say the paddle [on the quick-release system] is ideally located and clips right into place with consummate ease. Another benefit of the quick-release system is that it will allow for wheels featuring digital displays without the need for visible cables or Bluetooth."

"It wouldn't be fair to comment on the build quality at this stage, but there is no doubt that the potential is there for something that is market-leading depending upon availability and pricing – both of which are to be confirmed," continued Thomas Harrison-Lord.

"The actual unit we tested was clearly a prototype and was running a conservative 10Nm at the time," continued Thomas Harrison-Lord. "Despite this lower figure, feedback was sturdy with granular road surface detail fed back to the driver. It somehow felt like a higher torque figure than what was stated, which bodes well as the item nears production. We tested the Invicta wheel base with the Forte steering wheel. The wheel in particular felt like it molded to my fingers and the paddles felt great. Once again, lighting is a key component with a crisp rev counter just in your peripheral vision," stated Thomas Harrison-Lord.

"The Gamescom Expo was a great opportunity to unveil our expanded sim racing gear offerings. The excitement in the booth was palpable around the unveiling of our Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals, and interest strong in the unique design and benefits of our wheel base and wheel. I'm delighted that both end users and reviewers are embracing our growing sim racing gear offering which we've designed and developed to provide sim racers of all levels with the thrill of real-life racecar racing," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek.

