SHUTTERSTOCK REBRANDS THE NEWSROOM TO SPLASH NEWS

PERPIGNAN, France, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced at the Visa Pour L'Image Festival in Perpignan, France that it has rebranded The Newsroom to Splash. Since its inception in May 2021, The Newsroom has been established as the preeminent destination for unparalleled access to premium exclusive Editorial content. The Newsroom's unrivaled offering was further bolstered by the acquisition of Splash in May 2022, an industry-leading source for image and video content across celebrity, red carpet and live events for over three decades.

With the rebrand to Splash, Shutterstock's global customers will still have access to the same breaking news, as well as an archive of over 30 million images, with a live feed of 40,000 images uploaded per day from a network of over 4,000 photographers. This is combined with The Vault, Shutterstock's archive of over 60 million photo and video assets from AP, ITV, The Condé Nast Collection, The A+E Networks® Archive and more, making it one of the largest archival collections in the world, as well as white-glove service from a team of market experts to package key trending stories, archival and UGC content to help our global clients tell the story behind the story.

"Over the last 30 years, Splash has built a strong legacy based on brand recognition and a commitment to quality within the entertainment industry, and we're thrilled to herald this legacy into a new era," said Candice Murray, Vice President of Editorial at Shutterstock. "This rebrand confirms Shutterstock's positioning as best in class for premium celebrity and entertainment content, and we're excited to build on Splash's brand affinity, elevating Splash's visual storytelling capabilities to our customers around the world."

If you're traveling to Visa Pour L'Image, join us to celebrate the addition of Splash News to the Shutterstock Editorial family in Perpignan, France on August 31 and September 1, 2022. To RSVP, visit perpignan.splashthat.com .

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , 3D models , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 415 million images and more than 26 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world's leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide, Pond5, the world's largest video marketplace, TurboSquid, the world's largest 3D content marketplace ; PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

