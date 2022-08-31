Barkev's Transforms the Jewelry Industry, Experience Sample Engagement Rings at Home

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years Barkev's has been a leading designer of unique engagement and wedding rings, and though the company's program that gives you the ability to see sample rings at home was launched years ago it has since transformed the jewelry industry and customer experiences.

The world is an interesting place today where online shopping has taken over and in 2020 e-commerce sales skyrocketed by 43% ($244.2B) according to the 2020 ARTS study by the U.S. Census Bureau, though Barkev's predicted that shift early on and focused on bridging the gap between online shopping and giving customers a new way to touch and feel what they're getting before making the final purchase – a revolution in the jewelry industry.

Today, Barkev's offers a unique experience where you can browse the company's website to see their custom designs then choose what stands out and request a sample that will arrive at your doorstep a couple of days later for you to explore in the comfort and privacy of your home.

"When I launched Barkev's 40 years ago I could have never imagined the power of e-commerce today, though we are continuing to evolve with the times and deliver the best customer experiences possible," stated Barkev Meserlian, Founder of Barkev's.

Barkev's is a leading designer of unique jewelry and for over 40 years the company has been recognized for its engagement ring designs ranging from classic white diamond solitaires to engagement rings that feature stunning black and blue diamonds.

