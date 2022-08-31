Dormie Network Supports the Next Generation with Donations to Make-A-Wish and Sisters Across America

Double the Impact in 2022 with Two Winners of the Play It Forward Giveaway

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dormie Network, a collection of private destination golf clubs, is pleased to announce two winners of the second annual Play It Forward giveaway: Make-A-Wish Foundation and Sisters Across America.

The giveaway, presented in partnership with GolfStatus, celebrates those who are golfing for good.

The giveaway, presented in partnership with leading golf event management and fundraising platform GolfStatus, celebrates those who are golfing for good. Entrants were asked to nominate a golf tournament fundraiser for a $10K donation, and were entered to win their own one-year private golf membership and $10K to spend onsite.

The Pro-Am for Wishes at Penn Oaks Golf Club, held on August 15, 2022, benefits Make-A-Wish, Philadelphia, Delaware, and Susquehanna Valley, in support of life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since the chapter's founding in 1986, more than 7,500 wishes have been granted for children in the local community, helping them build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.

Sisters Across America provides support and mentoring for young minority women pursuing professional golfing careers, raising money through two annual golf fundraisers. Current mentee Lakareber Abe, a 26-year-old alum of the University of Alabama, recently qualified to play in her first LPGA event. Sisters Across America's support helps remove the mentees' concerns for financial viability and allows them to focus on improving their game. The group also teaches juniors, to further expand access to the game.

Cassandra Doty, co-founder and President of Sisters Across America, notes that the concept was developed on the golf course with a group of friends, who had all taken up the game later in life. "We wanted to support the next era of young players, and because tomorrow is a promise to no one, we decided to start right then," she said.

The Play It Forward giveaway is part of Dormie Network and the Dormie Network Foundation's commitment to supporting organizations in its four giving pillars of youth golf, environmental initiatives, military / first responder organizations, and healthcare / humanitarian efforts.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Sisters Across America

Sisters Across America, Inc. consists of golfers and non-golfers who are bound by passion for the mission. Since its 2006 inception, the organization continues to embrace activities with respect, integrity, and teamwork. Sisters Across America, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit corporation of women from across America, committed to carrying out its mission, vision and goals. Learn more at sistersacrossamerica.com.

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service event management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events while also saving time and improving the event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org, its powerful technology is accessible to nonprofits to streamline golf fundraisers and help event organizers use them to engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good. Visit golfstatus.org.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; and a seventh course built from the ground up in the Nebraska Sandhills, with a planned opening of 2024. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

