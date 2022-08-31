Revolve Group, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 13

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available within the "Events and Presentations" section of Revolve Group Inc.'s investor relations website at http://investors.revolve.com. The webcast will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, home and beauty products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Erik Randerson, CFA

562.677.9513

IR@revolve.com

Media:

Meghan Murray-Merriman

meghan.murraymerriman@revolve.com

